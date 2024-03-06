Category:
Are Shiny Pokémon a guaranteed catch in Pokemon Go?

Adam Newell
Published: Mar 6, 2024 10:11 am
Shiny Lugia spreading its wings in the wild.
Image via Niantic

Finding a Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go can be a nerve-wracking and exciting experience for any player, regardless of how long you have played.

Shiny Pokémon are so rare that the chances of finding one outside of events are 1/500, with these odds boosted for things like Community Days.

Are Wild and Raid Shiny Pokémon a guaranteed catch in Pokémon Go?

Shiny Mew being made available as part of ticketed research in Pokémon Go.
Shiny Mew. Image via Niantic

Shiny Pokémon, for the most part, are not a 100 percent guaranteed catch, but it just comes down to how lucky you are.

I have lost a lot of Shiny Pokémon using the Pokémon Go Plus devices because the device is essentially set so that you have a 50/50 chance of catching a Pokémon it’s targeting, regardless of whether it is shiny or not.

Equally, when coming across wild Shiny Pokémon, I have seen a few Pokémon run away from me with the Go Plus device connected when traveling too fast or randomly. These failed attempts are sporadic, as I usually come across a Shiny Pokémon, and the game tends to catch it immediately.

As for Raids, most players believe these to be 100 percent catch rates regardless of what Pokémon appears, but it’s unconfirmed. I have lost a Shiny Raid Pokémon before, a Shiny Rockruff, that just didn’t want to be caught after using a ton of Poké Balls, while others seem to have near-perfect luck.

Is anything a guaranteed Shiny Pokémon catch in Pokémon Go?

Shiny Shaymin next to the Go Tour logo.
Shiny Shaymin. Image via Niantic

The only Shiny Pokémon that appears to be a guaranteed catch in Legendary or Mythical Pokémon, or those that are a guaranteed field research task reward, like the Shiny Eevee in the Jump-Start research line.

Nothing else seems to be a guarantee, so take your time when finding a Shiny Pokémon, whether it is in Raids or wild spawns, to increase your odds of a successful capture.

Adam Newell
If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.