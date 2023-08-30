All Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Shiny Pokémon are a major draw for a certain subset of Pokémon players who dedicate themselves to hunting for them, but Pokémon Go handles the alternate color schemes in a very different way than the original games—making it hard to know just what Shiny Pokémon are actually available.
Depending on when you started playing Pokémon Go you might already know this but Niantic really likes making certain Shinies available as part of different events throughout the year. Once a Pokémon’s Shiny is added to the game, it is always available from that point on, even if the Shiny odds for the Pokémon Go don’t really have a set formula to go off of like the main series.
Since Pokémon Go launched in July 2016, hundreds of Pokémon have had their Shinies added to the game, but there are still hundreds left to go—if you count unreleased Pokémon too.
I am not a Shiny hunter myself, but I do know how frustrating the process can be if you aren’t sure what Pokémon to look for, so here is a full list of the Pokémon that you can encounter as a Shiny in Pokémon Go. And remember, if a Pokémon isn’t listed here, it is either unavailable or the Pokémon has not been added to Pokémon Go at all.
Table of contents
- Every Shiny Pokémon available in Pokémon Go by Generation
- Pokémon Go: All available Gen I Kanto Shinies
- Pokémon Go: All available Gen II Johto Shinies
- Pokémon Go: All available Gen III Hoenn Shinies
- Pokémon Go: All available Gen IV Sinnoh Shinies
- Pokémon Go: All available Gen V Unova Shinies
- Pokémon Go: All available Gen VI Kalos Shinies
- Pokémon Go: All available Gen VII Alola Shinies
- Pokémon Go: All available Gen VIII Galar Shinies
- Pokémon Go: All available Pokémon Legends: Arceus Hisui Shinies
- Pokémon Go: All available Gen IX Paldea Shinies
Every Shiny Pokémon available in Pokémon Go by Generation
Pokémon Go: All available Gen I Kanto Shinies
As of the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event held on Feb. 20, 2021, every Pokémon from the Gen I games is available as a Shiny.
Pokémon Go: All available Gen II Johto Shinies
As of the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event held on Feb. 26, 2022, every Pokémon from the Gen II games is available as a Shiny.
Pokémon Go: All available Gen III Hoenn Shinies
As of the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event held on Feb. 25 and 26, 2023, every Pokémon from the Gen III games is available as a Shiny.
Pokémon Go: All available Gen IV Sinnoh Shinies
- Turtwig
- Grotle
- Torterra
- Chimchar
- Monferno
- Infernape
- Piplup
- Prinplup
- Empoleon
- Starly
- Staravia
- Staraptor
- Bidoof
- Bibarel
- Kricketot
- Kricketune
- Shinx
- Luxio
- Luxray
- Budew
- Roserade
- Cranidos
- Rampardos
- Shieldon
- Bastiodon
- Burmy
- Wormadam
- Mothim
- Combee
- Vespiquen
- Buizel
- Floatzel
- Cherubi
- Cherrim
- Shellos
- Gastrodon
- Ambipom
- Drifloon
- Drifblim
- Buneary
- Lopunny
- Mismagius
- Honchkrow
- Glameow
- Purugly
- Bronzor
- Bronzong
- Bonsly
- Mime Jr.
- Happiny
- Spiritomb
- Gible
- Gabite
- Garchomp
- Munchlax
- Riolu
- Lucario
- Hippopotas
- Hippowdon
- Skorupi
- Drapion
- Croagunk
- Toxicroak
- Finneon
- Lumineon
- Mantyke
- Snover
- Abomasnow
- Weavile
- Magnezone
- Lickilicky
- Rhyperior
- Tangrowth
- Electivire
- Magmortar
- Togekiss
- Yanmega
- Leafeon
- Glaceon
- Gliscor
- Mamoswine
- Porygon-Z
- Gallade
- Probopass
- Dusknoir
- Froslass
- Rotom
- Uxie
- Mesprit
- Azelf
- Dialga
- Palkia
- Heatran
- Regigigas
- Giratina
- Cresselia
- Darkrai
Pokémon Go: All available Gen V Unova Shinies
- Victini
- Snivy
- Servine
- Serperior
- Tepig
- Pignite
- Emboar
- Oshawott
- Dewott
- Samurott
- Patrat
- Watchog
- Lillipup
- Herdier
- Stoutland
- Purrloin
- Liepard
- Pansage
- Simisage
- Pansear
- Simisear
- Panpour
- Simipour
- Munna
- Musharna
- Pidove
- Tranquill
- Unfezant
- Blitzle
- Zebstrika
- Roggenrola
- Boldore
- Gigalith
- Woobat
- Swoobat
- Drilbur
- Excadrill
- Audino
- Timburr
- Gurdurr
- Conkeldurr
- Tympole
- Palpitoad
- Seismitoad
- Throh
- Sawk
- Venipede
- Whirlipede
- Scolipede
- Cottonee
- Whimsicott
- Petilil
- Lilligant
- Darumaka
- Darmanitan
- Dwebble
- Crustle
- Scraggy
- Scrafty
- Yamask
- Cofagrigus
- Tirtouga
- Carracosta
- Archen
- Archeops
- Trubbish
- Garbodor
- Zorua
- Zoroark
- Minccino
- Cinccino
- Karrablast
- Escavalier
- Foongus
- Amoonguss
- Frillish
- Jellicent
- Alomomola
- Joltik
- Galvantula
- Ferroseed
- Ferrothorn
- Klink
- Klang
- Klinklang
- Elgyem
- Beheeyem
- Litwick
- Lampent
- Chandelure
- Axew
- Fraxure
- Haxorus
- Cubchoo
- Beartic
- Shelmet
- Accelgor
- Stunfisk
- Druddigon
- Golett
- Golurk
- Pawniard
- Bisharp
- Rufflet
- Braviary
- Vullaby
- Mandibuzz
- Heatmor
- Durant
- Deino
- Zweilous
- Hydreigon
- Cobalion
- Terrakion
- Virizion
- Tornadus
- Thundurus
- Reshiram
- Zekrom
- Landorus
- Kyurem
- Meloetta
- Genesect
Pokémon Go: All available Gen VI Kalos Shinies
- Chespin
- Quilladin
- Chesnaught
- Fennekin
- Braixen
- Delphox
- Froakie
- Frogadier
- Greninja
- Bunnelby
- Diggersby
- Fletchling
- Fletchinder
- Talonflame
- Litleo
- Pyroar
- Pancham
- Pangoro
- Furfrou
- Espurr
- Meowstic
- Spritzee
- Aromatisse
- Swirlix
- Slurpuff
- Inkay
- Malamar
- Binacle
- Barbaracle
- Skrelp
- Dragalge
- Clauncher
- Clawitzer
- Helioptile
- Heliolisk
- Tyrunt
- Tyrantrum
- Amaura
- Aurorus
- Sylveon
- Dedenne
- Goomy
- Sliggoo
- Goodra
- Pumpkaboo
- Gourgeist
- Bergmite
- Avalugg
- Noibat
- Noivern
- Xerneas
- Yveltal
Pokémon Go: All available Gen VII Alola Shinies
- Yungoos
- Gumshoos
- Rockruff
- Lycanroc
- Dewpider
- Araquanid
- Fomantis
- Lurantis
- Stufful
- Bewear
- Oranguru
- Turtonator
- Tapu Koko
- Tapu Lele
- Tapu Bulu
- Tapu Fini
- Meltan
- Melmetal
Pokémon Go: All available Gen VIII Galar Shinies
- Galarian Zigzagoon
- Galarian Linoone
- Obstagoon
- Galarian Meowth
- Perrserker
- Galarian Farfetch’d
- Sirfetch’d
- Galarian Mr. Mimr
- Mr. Rime
- Galarian Yamask
- Runerigus
Pokémon Go: All available Pokémon Legends: Arceus Hisui Shinies
These Pokémon are technically counted in the Gen IX Pokédex, but because they appear first in a separate game, they will be included as a separate category.
- Kleavor
- Ursaluna
Pokémon Go: All available Gen IX Paldea Shinies
Select Pokémon, like Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly will be appearing in Pokémon Go starting in September 2023, though no information on their Shiny availability has been shared and it is unlikely many will be included as Shinies upon their initial arrival.