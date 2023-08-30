All Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Shiny Pokémon are a major draw for a certain subset of Pokémon players who dedicate themselves to hunting for them, but Pokémon Go handles the alternate color schemes in a very different way than the original games—making it hard to know just what Shiny Pokémon are actually available.

Depending on when you started playing Pokémon Go you might already know this but Niantic really likes making certain Shinies available as part of different events throughout the year. Once a Pokémon’s Shiny is added to the game, it is always available from that point on, even if the Shiny odds for the Pokémon Go don’t really have a set formula to go off of like the main series.

Since Pokémon Go launched in July 2016, hundreds of Pokémon have had their Shinies added to the game, but there are still hundreds left to go—if you count unreleased Pokémon too.

I am not a Shiny hunter myself, but I do know how frustrating the process can be if you aren’t sure what Pokémon to look for, so here is a full list of the Pokémon that you can encounter as a Shiny in Pokémon Go. And remember, if a Pokémon isn’t listed here, it is either unavailable or the Pokémon has not been added to Pokémon Go at all.

Table of contents

Every Shiny Pokémon available in Pokémon Go by Generation

Pokémon Go: All available Gen I Kanto Shinies

As of the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event held on Feb. 20, 2021, every Pokémon from the Gen I games is available as a Shiny.

Pokémon Go: All available Gen II Johto Shinies

As of the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event held on Feb. 26, 2022, every Pokémon from the Gen II games is available as a Shiny.

Pokémon Go: All available Gen III Hoenn Shinies

As of the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event held on Feb. 25 and 26, 2023, every Pokémon from the Gen III games is available as a Shiny.

Pokémon Go: All available Gen IV Sinnoh Shinies

Turtwig

Grotle

Torterra

Chimchar

Monferno

Infernape

Piplup

Prinplup

Empoleon

Starly

Staravia

Staraptor

Bidoof

Bibarel

Kricketot

Kricketune

Shinx

Luxio

Luxray

Budew

Roserade

Cranidos

Rampardos

Shieldon

Bastiodon

Burmy

Wormadam

Mothim

Combee

Vespiquen

Buizel

Floatzel

Cherubi

Cherrim

Shellos

Gastrodon

Ambipom

Drifloon

Drifblim

Buneary

Lopunny

Mismagius

Honchkrow

Glameow

Purugly

Bronzor

Bronzong

Bonsly

Mime Jr.

Happiny

Spiritomb

Gible

Gabite

Garchomp

Munchlax

Riolu

Lucario

Hippopotas

Hippowdon

Skorupi

Drapion

Croagunk

Toxicroak

Finneon

Lumineon

Mantyke

Snover

Abomasnow

Weavile

Magnezone

Lickilicky

Rhyperior

Tangrowth

Electivire

Magmortar

Togekiss

Yanmega

Leafeon

Glaceon

Gliscor

Mamoswine

Porygon-Z

Gallade

Probopass

Dusknoir

Froslass

Rotom

Uxie

Mesprit

Azelf

Dialga

Palkia

Heatran

Regigigas

Giratina

Cresselia

Darkrai

Pokémon Go: All available Gen V Unova Shinies

Victini

Snivy

Servine

Serperior

Tepig

Pignite

Emboar

Oshawott

Dewott

Samurott

Patrat

Watchog

Lillipup

Herdier

Stoutland

Purrloin

Liepard

Pansage

Simisage

Pansear

Simisear

Panpour

Simipour

Munna

Musharna

Pidove

Tranquill

Unfezant

Blitzle

Zebstrika

Roggenrola

Boldore

Gigalith

Woobat

Swoobat

Drilbur

Excadrill

Audino

Timburr

Gurdurr

Conkeldurr

Tympole

Palpitoad

Seismitoad

Throh

Sawk

Venipede

Whirlipede

Scolipede

Cottonee

Whimsicott

Petilil

Lilligant

Darumaka

Darmanitan

Dwebble

Crustle

Scraggy

Scrafty

Yamask

Cofagrigus

Tirtouga

Carracosta

Archen

Archeops

Trubbish

Garbodor

Zorua

Zoroark

Minccino

Cinccino

Karrablast

Escavalier

Foongus

Amoonguss

Frillish

Jellicent

Alomomola

Joltik

Galvantula

Ferroseed

Ferrothorn

Klink

Klang

Klinklang

Elgyem

Beheeyem

Litwick

Lampent

Chandelure

Axew

Fraxure

Haxorus

Cubchoo

Beartic

Shelmet

Accelgor

Stunfisk

Druddigon

Golett

Golurk

Pawniard

Bisharp

Rufflet

Braviary

Vullaby

Mandibuzz

Heatmor

Durant

Deino

Zweilous

Hydreigon

Cobalion

Terrakion

Virizion

Tornadus

Thundurus

Reshiram

Zekrom

Landorus

Kyurem

Meloetta

Genesect

Pokémon Go: All available Gen VI Kalos Shinies

Chespin

Quilladin

Chesnaught

Fennekin

Braixen

Delphox

Froakie

Frogadier

Greninja

Bunnelby

Diggersby

Fletchling

Fletchinder

Talonflame

Litleo

Pyroar

Pancham

Pangoro

Furfrou

Espurr

Meowstic

Spritzee

Aromatisse

Swirlix

Slurpuff

Inkay

Malamar

Binacle

Barbaracle

Skrelp

Dragalge

Clauncher

Clawitzer

Helioptile

Heliolisk

Tyrunt

Tyrantrum

Amaura

Aurorus

Sylveon

Dedenne

Goomy

Sliggoo

Goodra

Pumpkaboo

Gourgeist

Bergmite

Avalugg

Noibat

Noivern

Xerneas

Yveltal

Pokémon Go: All available Gen VII Alola Shinies

Yungoos

Gumshoos

Rockruff

Lycanroc

Dewpider

Araquanid

Fomantis

Lurantis

Stufful

Bewear

Oranguru

Turtonator

Tapu Koko

Tapu Lele

Tapu Bulu

Tapu Fini

Meltan

Melmetal

Pokémon Go: All available Gen VIII Galar Shinies

Galarian Zigzagoon

Galarian Linoone

Obstagoon

Galarian Meowth

Perrserker

Galarian Farfetch’d

Sirfetch’d

Galarian Mr. Mimr

Mr. Rime

Galarian Yamask

Runerigus

Pokémon Go: All available Pokémon Legends: Arceus Hisui Shinies

These Pokémon are technically counted in the Gen IX Pokédex, but because they appear first in a separate game, they will be included as a separate category.

Kleavor

Ursaluna

Pokémon Go: All available Gen IX Paldea Shinies

Select Pokémon, like Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly will be appearing in Pokémon Go starting in September 2023, though no information on their Shiny availability has been shared and it is unlikely many will be included as Shinies upon their initial arrival.

