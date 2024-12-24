Forgot password
Palworld Bjorn and Bastigor standing together looking at the camera
Bjorn and Bastigor. Image via Pocketpair
Palworld

How to catch and breed Bastigor in Palworld

Tame your own Bastigor just like Bjorn in Palworld.
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
|

Published: Dec 24, 2024 01:03 pm

Bastigor is a powerful Pal featured as the boss of the Palword Feybreak update. Learn everything you need to know about Bastigor, including how to obtain it, the best breeding combinations, stats, job suitability, and the valuable items it drops.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

How to get Bastigor in Palworld

Bastigor can be hatched from a Huge Frozen Egg, which can be obtained by breeding Frostallion and Anubis. This egg has a high probability of spawning Bastigor. You can also find Huge Frozen Eggs scattered across Feybreak Island as collectable items. Once you acquire an egg, simply place it in an Egg Incubator and wait for it to hatch.

Palworld Bastigor sitting next to a campfire
Bastigor is resting after his brawl. Image via Pocketpair

Bastigor won’t naturally spawn in any location on the overworld map, regardless of the time of day. This Pal can only be acquired by hatching Huge Frozen Eggs collected from the overworld or obtained by breeding Pals at the Breeding Farm.

Bastigor Skills and Drops

Bastigor is an Ice-type Pal that resembles a large frost bear. Its signature skill, Blizzard Crash, unleashes a devastating wave of icy destruction, freezing enemies in their tracks while dealing a lot of damage. Bastigor’s unique passive, Frost Barrier, improves its defense by creating an ice shield that absorbs damage and slows attackers. This makes Bastigor the perfect choice for applying crowd control and tanking damage during intense battles.

SkillLevelPowerCooldownDescription
Stone Cannon
Lv 1
70
15
Digs up a boulder and hurls it at an enemy.
Iceberg
Lv 7
70
15
Summons a sharp ice lance under an enemy
Crystal Breath
Lv 15
90
22
Enshrouds an enemy in a frigid blast of air, dealing continuous damage.
Frost Talon
Lv 22
95
17
Bastigor’s exclusive skill. Stomps the ground, creating a fissure of ice ahead. Then, rapidly closes the distance and slashes with the right hand.
Rockburst
30
130
35
Causes the ground to shake before hurling a massive stone mass at its surroundings.
Stone Beat

40
170
60
Shakes the ground and lifts a massive boulder into the air.
Diamond Rain
50
160
60
Creates numerous lumps of ice that are consecutively dropped on a foe’s head.
Glacial Impact


55


190


52
Bastigor’s exclusive skill. Let out a mighty roar and leap into the air. Then, embed both arms into the ground to create a massive ice crack. Continue to channel power into the ground, ultimately causing a large explosion of ice energy

Defeating Bastigor also guarantees a 100-percent chance to obtain Leather (two to three units) and Ice Organ two to five units).

Bastigor stats, type and details

Bastigor paldeck entry screen with all stats
Bastigor stats and abilties. Image via Pocketpair

Work Suitability

  • Lumbering Lv. 3
  • Mining Lv. 3
  • Cooling Lv. 4

Bastigor stats

StatsDescription
SizeMedium
Rarity8 (Epic)
Food485
HP140
Defense120
Shot Attack130
Melee Attack100
Stamina100
Support100
Price9020


Movement stats

StatDescription
Crafting Speed100
Slow Walk Speed120
Walking Speed225
Running Speed700
Sprinting Speed900
Transport Speed-1

While you’re here, you should also check out the list of all new Pals in Feybreak Island and how the game’s new Expeditions system works.

