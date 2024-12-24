How to catch and breed Bastigor in Palworld

Bastigor is a powerful Pal featured as the boss of the Palword Feybreak update. Learn everything you need to know about Bastigor, including how to obtain it, the best breeding combinations, stats, job suitability, and the valuable items it drops.
Table of contents
How to get Bastigor in Palworld
Bastigor can be hatched from a Huge Frozen Egg, which can be obtained by breeding Frostallion and Anubis. This egg has a high probability of spawning Bastigor. You can also find Huge Frozen Eggs scattered across Feybreak Island as collectable items. Once you acquire an egg, simply place it in an Egg Incubator and wait for it to hatch.
Bastigor won’t naturally spawn in any location on the overworld map, regardless of the time of day. This Pal can only be acquired by hatching Huge Frozen Eggs collected from the overworld or obtained by breeding Pals at the Breeding Farm.
Bastigor Skills and Drops
Bastigor is an Ice-type Pal that resembles a large frost bear. Its signature skill, Blizzard Crash, unleashes a devastating wave of icy destruction, freezing enemies in their tracks while dealing a lot of damage. Bastigor’s unique passive, Frost Barrier, improves its defense by creating an ice shield that absorbs damage and slows attackers. This makes Bastigor the perfect choice for applying crowd control and tanking damage during intense battles.
|Skill
|Level
|Power
|Cooldown
|Description
|Stone Cannon
Lv 1
70
15
Digs up a boulder and hurls it at an enemy.
|Iceberg
Lv 7
70
15
Summons a sharp ice lance under an enemy
|Crystal Breath
Lv 15
90
22
Enshrouds an enemy in a frigid blast of air, dealing continuous damage.
|Frost Talon
Lv 22
95
17
Bastigor’s exclusive skill. Stomps the ground, creating a fissure of ice ahead. Then, rapidly closes the distance and slashes with the right hand.
|Rockburst
30
130
35
Causes the ground to shake before hurling a massive stone mass at its surroundings.
|Stone Beat
40
170
60
Shakes the ground and lifts a massive boulder into the air.
|Diamond Rain
50
160
60
Creates numerous lumps of ice that are consecutively dropped on a foe’s head.
|Glacial Impact
55
190
52
Bastigor’s exclusive skill. Let out a mighty roar and leap into the air. Then, embed both arms into the ground to create a massive ice crack. Continue to channel power into the ground, ultimately causing a large explosion of ice energy
Defeating Bastigor also guarantees a 100-percent chance to obtain Leather (two to three units) and Ice Organ two to five units).
Bastigor stats, type and details
Work Suitability
- Lumbering Lv. 3
- Mining Lv. 3
- Cooling Lv. 4
Bastigor stats
|Stats
|Description
|Size
|Medium
|Rarity
|8 (Epic)
|Food
|485
|HP
|140
|Defense
|120
|Shot Attack
|130
|Melee Attack
|100
|Stamina
|100
|Support
|100
|Price
|9020
Movement stats
|Stat
|Description
|Crafting Speed
|100
|Slow Walk Speed
|120
|Walking Speed
|225
|Running Speed
|700
|Sprinting Speed
|900
|Transport Speed
|-1
Published: Dec 24, 2024 01:03 pm