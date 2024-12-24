How to catch and breed Bastigor in Palworld

Bastigor is a powerful Pal featured as the boss of the Palword Feybreak update. Learn everything you need to know about Bastigor, including how to obtain it, the best breeding combinations, stats, job suitability, and the valuable items it drops.

Recommended Videos

How to get Bastigor in Palworld

Bastigor can be hatched from a Huge Frozen Egg, which can be obtained by breeding Frostallion and Anubis. This egg has a high probability of spawning Bastigor. You can also find Huge Frozen Eggs scattered across Feybreak Island as collectable items. Once you acquire an egg, simply place it in an Egg Incubator and wait for it to hatch.

Bastigor is resting after his brawl. Image via Pocketpair

Bastigor won’t naturally spawn in any location on the overworld map, regardless of the time of day. This Pal can only be acquired by hatching Huge Frozen Eggs collected from the overworld or obtained by breeding Pals at the Breeding Farm.

Bastigor Skills and Drops

Bastigor is an Ice-type Pal that resembles a large frost bear. Its signature skill, Blizzard Crash, unleashes a devastating wave of icy destruction, freezing enemies in their tracks while dealing a lot of damage. Bastigor’s unique passive, Frost Barrier, improves its defense by creating an ice shield that absorbs damage and slows attackers. This makes Bastigor the perfect choice for applying crowd control and tanking damage during intense battles.

Skill Level Power Cooldown Description Stone Cannon

Lv 1

70

15

Digs up a boulder and hurls it at an enemy. Iceberg

Lv 7

70

15

Summons a sharp ice lance under an enemy Crystal Breath

Lv 15

90

22

Enshrouds an enemy in a frigid blast of air, dealing continuous damage. Frost Talon

Lv 22

95

17

Bastigor’s exclusive skill. Stomps the ground, creating a fissure of ice ahead. Then, rapidly closes the distance and slashes with the right hand. Rockburst

30

130

35

Causes the ground to shake before hurling a massive stone mass at its surroundings. Stone Beat



40

170

60

Shakes the ground and lifts a massive boulder into the air. Diamond Rain

50

160

60

Creates numerous lumps of ice that are consecutively dropped on a foe’s head. Glacial Impact





55





190





52

Bastigor’s exclusive skill. Let out a mighty roar and leap into the air. Then, embed both arms into the ground to create a massive ice crack. Continue to channel power into the ground, ultimately causing a large explosion of ice energy

Defeating Bastigor also guarantees a 100-percent chance to obtain Leather (two to three units) and Ice Organ two to five units).

Bastigor stats, type and details

Bastigor stats and abilties. Image via Pocketpair

Work Suitability

Lumbering Lv. 3

Mining Lv. 3

Cooling Lv. 4

Bastigor stats

Stats Description Size Medium Rarity 8 (Epic) Food 485 HP 140 Defense 120 Shot Attack 130 Melee Attack 100 Stamina 100 Support 100 Price 9020



Movement stats

Stat Description Crafting Speed 100 Slow Walk Speed 120 Walking Speed 225 Running Speed 700 Sprinting Speed 900 Transport Speed -1

While you’re here, you should also check out the list of all new Pals in Feybreak Island and how the game’s new Expeditions system works.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy