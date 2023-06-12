Overwatch 2 season 5 trailer teases new imaginary realm to heighten sense of player progression

Overwatch 2’s season five trailer premiered today, just one day before the season is set to launch. And unlike previous seasons, the game’s new theme aims to give players an extra feeling of progression.

The trailer itself opened up with Tracer and her friends sitting around a table preparing for what appears to be a game of Dungeons & Dragons, though they don’t call it that (presumably for legal purposes).

As advertised in the 2023 roadmap that Blizzard unveiled in May, the Questwatch event looks to take players on a journey through a mythic land as they “journey through the battle pass” to earn skins that depict heroes as popular fantasy role-playing classes and creatures.

Meanwhile, the battle pass will also let players earn a Mythic skin before tier 80 for the first time. And along their way to the maximum level, players will earn additional customization elements to the skin. The Mythic Adventurer Tracer skin can be unlocked at tier 45, and upgrades to the skin come at tiers 65 and 80.

In a post to its official website today, Blizzard said the new battle pass will “unlock new chapters” of Tracer’s role-playing campaign with Orisa, her partner Emily, and “many of their friends.” The fanciful and adventurous role-play will let players unlock a slew of skins including Slime Queen Echo, Royal Guard Genji, Demon Lord Reinhardt, and GR-iffon Orisa.

Numerous other hero skins were included in the trailer, but none of them were confirmed as a part of the battle pass itself. Blizzard also teased fantasy-themed skins for Mei, Kiriko, Zenyatta, and Lifeweaver.

Additionally, the official Overwatch Twitter account posted a convenient overview of upcoming season features, including a new “Winston’s Beach Volleyball” event that will come with the start of the Summer Games on July 11. There will also be a couple of other new game modes coming, including “Defeat the Demon Lord” on Tuesday and “Mischief & Magic” on July 25.

Overwatch 2 season five kicks off tomorrow, June 13.

