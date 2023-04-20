When does Overwatch 2 season 5 start?

Blizzard switched to a battle pass model when the developer moved to Overwatch 2 last fall, and since then players have had four different opportunities to earn an eclectic array of cosmetics.

While 80 levels might seem like a tall task, some players are capable of breezing through those levels, and for them, the wait for the next season can feel long.

Overwatch 2 season four began on Tuesday, April 11, and since then there are some players that have already completed the hero shooter’s premium battle pass, earning a Mythic Sigma skin in the process. Now, their main source of progression in Overwatch strictly revolves around their personal development as a player.

OW2 seasons are set to last about two months, giving players ample time to complete the game’s seasonal battle passes, and while season four only just began, season five isn’t as far away as some might suspect.

When does season 5 start in Overwatch 2?

Season five is set to begin on Tuesday, June 13, according to the Overwatch 2 in-game timer. That is the day season four is set to end, and based on the way Blizzard has released seasonal content in Overwatch 2, players should anticipate season five beginning that afternoon.

Based on Blizzard’s original plans for new seasonal content, players should expect to get a new battle pass and some announcements ahead of the season on limited-time events. Because Blizzard releases heroes every other season, there will not be a new hero in season five. Instead, Blizzard will likely add a new map to the game.

Dot Esports will update this article if we get any more information.