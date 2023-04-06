It has some of the best customization of any Mythic so far.

The Overwatch 2 season four battle pass will be released next week, and with it, players will get an opportunity to earn the game’s fourth Mythic skin, which will be for the roster’s floating Dutchman Sigma.

As teased in the season four trailer, Talon’s resident astrophysicist and music enthusiast will get this rotation’s Mythic treatment. And to go along with the game’s seasonal theme and the limited-time Starwatch event, Sigma will have a “Galactic Emperor” skin.

As is the case with all Mythic rarity skins, there are a plethora of options for players to choose from. Every Mythic skin so far has had two weapon cosmetic options, three color options, and four areas of customizability. The exact customization options have varied from changing Genji’s tattoo to picking out a hairstyle and crown for Kiriko.

Screengrab via Overwatch on YouTube

As for Sigma’s Mythic skin, it appears as though the aesthetic options are at least as vast as previous Mythic skins. The three images that Blizzard teased in a trailer for the battle pass today showed off three color variations as well as head/shoulder/chest armor cosmetics. The images also displayed two different variations of his hypersphere weapon.

Related: When does Lifeweaver release in Overwatch 2?

Sigma’s Mythic skin will be unlockable in the game the same way that every other skin of that rarity has been. Players will need to reach level 80 of the premium battle pass to unlock Sigma’s Galactic Emperor skin, which may take a little bit of time unless you want to fork out a large lump sum of money to skip tiers.

Screengrab via Overwatch on YouTube

Among some of the Galactic Emperor skin highlights are an admiral’s hat with an eye patch and spiked hyperspheres. The color variations appeared as a black and purple option, which was akin to Sombra’s Augmented legendary skin. They also included a silver and blue Mr. Freeze-like aesthetic as well as a grayish, brownish, and red color variant.

Overwatch 2 season four is set to go live on April 11.