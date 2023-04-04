Overwatch 2 season 4’s Mythic skin has been leaked—and it’s out of this world

Every season of Overwatch 2, the most dedicated players are treated to an exceptional Mythic skin. Prior to the start of season four, the latest of these incredibly rare highest-tier skins has already appeared online.

Based on a short clip that appears to show an early access build of Overwatch 2 season four that was shared today by the OverwatchNaeri account on Twitter, players can briefly see the Mythic-tier Sigma skin that should be available to players who fully complete the season four battle pass.

Here’s a better image of it. pic.twitter.com/TPKQoHerdY — Loolo l Fortnite Leaks (@Loolo_WRLD) April 4, 2023

Another user was able to spot the upcoming season four trailer that’s set to premier on YouTube on April 6 and grab the thumbnail from that video, which gives a more detailed look at the Mythic-tier Sigma skin.

This is purely speculation, but based on the Mythic Sigma skin’s galactic warlord-inspired design complete with what looks like a space nebula headpiece, season four could very likely feature an outer space theme. Perhaps the Mythic character the skin is based on is Thanos.

A unique feature of all Mythic skins in Overwatch 2 is their customization options. The season one Cyber Demon Genji has customizable tattoos, masks, and sword styles. Season two’s Zeus Junker Queen had customizable armor options and color themes. Season three’s Amaterasu Kiriko has customizable clothing options and color themes. The season four Mythic skin for Sigma will feature its own customization options, but those are currently unknown.

Blizzard recently confirmed that season four will officially begin on April 11, featuring the new hero Lifeweaver.