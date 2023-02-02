All Overwatch 2 Mythic skins ranked

Overwatch 2 introduced Mythic skins to the franchise, and fans have graciously thanked our Blizzard overlords for these generous cosmetics. Players can change the color of their mythic skins, and can only earn them, to begin with, by reaching level 80 in the battle pass.

Once you’ve reached level 80, you’ll have to do some challenges to get yourself each color variant available. If you’ve got each Mythic skin, you’ve probably put a lot of hours into the game, and it shows. Skins equal wins, everybody knows that.

While this list may be subjective, it’s all 100 percent correct and this Dot Writer will not accept anyone suggesting it’s not.

All Mythic Skins ranked

3) Genji Cyber Demon Skin

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Coming in at last place on this list is the Genji Cyber Demon skin. While the skin is something you’d want to add to your collection, there haven’t been many mythic skins released. Players can customize their Cyber Demon skin by changing the tattoos on their arms, the style of Genji’s sword, and changing the shape of his mask.

2) Zeus Junker Queen

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Next up, we have the Zeus Junker Queen skin. This godly cosmetic brightens up each map, blinding every player on the opposing team (not really), and harnesses the power of Zeus to eliminate enemies with ease (again not really).

Players had to trek it through 80 tiers of the battle pass to nab themselves a Zeus skin, and it was worth every second. You can change her hair and armor color from yellow to blue or red and can customize her weapons too.

3) Amaterasu Kiriko

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The final skin and the Mystic pièce de résistance of the OW2 cosmetic universe is the new Kirkio mythic skin coming in season three. This Dot Writer likes new and shiny things and the Amaterasu arguably ticks both boxes. This skin is inspired by the Japanese sun goddess and will brighten up each player’s inventory once they’ve made it through the battle pass.

While this skin hasn’t arrived yet, there’s no competition. This is the best mythic skin yet.

This is the definitive list, no arguments will be accepted. We’ve got the stats to back it up, we just can’t find them.