Mercy’s new skin in Overwatch 2 season 5 will have players purposely drowning

Somewhere, Pamela Anderson is smiling.

One of the new skins coming to Overwatch 2’s season five is one that’s seemingly been on the minds and wishlists of players for several years. Everyone’s favorite support hero, Mercy, will finally don a bathing suit.

Mercy is getting her own lifeguard skin in season five, and that’s just half of the excitement. The real treasure may be the accompanying highlight intro, which pays tribute to both Baywatch and Anderson all at the same time.

Back in the ’90s, Baywatch featured lots of scantily-clad men and women in their adventures as lifeguards and viewers eagerly looked forward to the show’s intro and opening credits, featuring some of the best-looking people on TV running on the beach in slow motion.

The highlight intro for Mercy pairs perfectly with the skin, showing the healer doing her own slow-motion jog with one of those big, obnoxious, orange floatation devices that David Hasselhoff and Yasmine Bleeth used to help save lives in the ocean.

Mercy joins Cassidy as yet another hero with a lifeguard skin in the game. Soon, players may be able to field an entire team of Baywatch-like heroes as they attempt to push the payload all around the map.

Just like another famous lifeguard, Wendy Peffercorn, Mercy knows exactly what she’s doing when Overwatch 2’s season five begins tomorrow, June 13.

