When does Overwatch 2 season 4 end?

Overwatch 2’s shift to a battle pass system means that players have a limited amount of time to earn a plethora of in-game cosmetics for both a free and premium track. Luckily, Blizzard has attempted to make the battle pass timing as standardized as possible.

Season four began on April 11, and since then there has been a timer displayed on the in-game battle pass page that shows how many more days remain in the season. This season not only introduced the new support hero Lifeweaver, but it also gave the tank hero Sigma a Mythic rarity skin at level 80 of the battle pass.

With tons of cosmetics and prestige titles to earn in season four, it makes sense that players would want to know exactly how long they have until the season comes to an end and when season five will begin.

When does season four end in Overwatch 2?

Season four is set to end on Tuesday, June 13, just about two months after its start, according to Overwatch 2’s in-game timer. This is consistent with how long other seasons have lasted thus far in OW2.

Additionally, the day being a Tuesday lines up perfectly with how the developers have released content in the past as well. If history holds true, season four will conclude around the middle of the day on June 13 for players in North America, and season five will begin sometime that afternoon.

The new season isn’t set to include a new hero, but if Blizzard continues its promise of having a new map every other season, players should expect a map to become available on June 13. The new season will also include a new battle pass and a slew of in-game cosmetics that will be available through both the in-game shop and battle pass.