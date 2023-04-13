All prestige titles in Overwatch 2 season 4

The most dedicated Overwatch 2 players have a tendency to fly through the game’s battle pass content that caps out at level 80 with a Mythic quality skin. But as most players know by now, that’s not necessarily where the fun ends.

After hitting level 80, players can continue to level up and earn prestige titles for their account to show off just how much time they’ve spent cranking out games day in and day out.

Each season typically has about eight prestige titles that can be earned, and they tend to scale in epicness as players reach level 200, which gives players the final prestige title reward for the season, which usually runs about two months.

Related: These are all of the Overwatch 2 season 4 battle pass skins

With season four of Overwatch 2 having a “Space Opera” theme to it, players are poised to earn some intergalactic titles that will have sci-fi fans clamoring to play as much as possible.

All prestige titles in Overwatch 2 season four and their levels

This season’s prestige titles will start players off feeling like they’re part of a Star Wars faction. But by the end of the season, they will be able to earn a title worthy of someone who controls entire galaxies.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Here are all of the prestige titles that players can earn in Overwatch 2 season four’s battle pass:

Rebel (85)

Extraterrestrial (95)

Star Pilot (105)

Bounty Hunter (120)

Officer (135)

Oracle (155)

World Eater (175)

Conqueror (200)

Starting at level 85, players can earn the title “Rebel,” and by level 200, players can become a “Conqueror.” But perhaps the best title of them all comes one step before that at level 175. The title “World Eater” might be one of the most outlandish, yet impressive, titles that Blizzard has created for Overwatch 2, right up there with season three’s “Legendary Beast” title for reaching level 200.