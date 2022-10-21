One of the biggest differences between Overwatch and Overwatch 2 is the latter’s battle pass. This system, which is new to the franchise, replaces the old loot boxes as the de facto way to gain cosmetics, including new heroes and highly-coveted skins. Player level XP has been removed in favor of battle pass XP, meaning the more people play, the more they’ll unlock on the battle pass.

While the battle pass only displays 80 tiers at first, there are actually several additional tiers beyond 80 that enterprising players can achieve. There are eight of these extended tiers, and they all grant special name card equippables known as Prestige titles. These titles are badges of honor: players who see them will know that you’re dedicated to Overwatch 2 and its challenges.

Here are all of the Prestige titles in Overwatch 2 and how to get them.

Prestige title details

All Prestige Titles in Overwatch 2, Season One 🪪



Once you complete the Battle Pass, you can start earning exclusive Titles all the way up to Tier 200 ✨ pic.twitter.com/cQQkp4BddW — Overwatch Cavalry 🇬🇧 (@OverwatchCaval) October 16, 2022

Prestige titles can only be viewed and obtained after completing all 80 tiers of the battle pass. After you’ve finished the pass, it will grant access to another eight tiers, each of which grants a single title after it’s completed. Don’t expect these tiers to be as easy to obtain as the rest of the battle pass, though: While the first 80 tiers only require 10,000 XP to unlock a tier, Prestige title tiers take significantly more XP since they technically encompass more than one tier. (For example, the first Prestige title is technically tier 85, while the next is tier 95.) You’ll need anywhere from 50,000 to 250,000 XP to unlock each of these titles, so be prepared to grind for them.

Here are all eight of the Prestige title tiers and what they grant:

Nomad (tier 85)

Neogun (tier 95)

Streetrunner (tier 105)

Bytefixer (tier 120)

Netbreaker (tier 135)

Data Broker (tier 155)

Technoknight (tier 175)

Cyberdemon (tier 200)

Each Prestige title must be unlocked sequentially. For example, you can’t unlock Nomad then skip ahead to Data Broker. One title of your choice can be displayed on your name card, a new customizable feature of Overwatch 2 that adds more pizzazz to your player name and portrait. All of the titles fit in with season one’s cyberpunk theme; the final title is a reference to the Mythic Cyber Demon Genji skin obtained upon completion of tier 80 of the battle pass.