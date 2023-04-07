Overwatch 2 streamer showcases all season 4 battle pass content

The new cosmetics will have players over the moon... get it?

Blizzard yesterday announced that season four of the Overwatch 2 battle pass will have a “Space Opera” theme. And given the new Galactic Emperor Mythic skin that players can earn for Sigma, it all makes sense.

During a trailer for the season that premiered yesterday, there was an abundance of skins, emotes, and other cosmetics teased over the course of two minutes, but the speed of the video made it difficult to catch everything.

Additionally, some of the cosmetics included will be a part of the game’s shop and not the battle pass, making it impossible to tell what exactly players will get by purchasing the premium battle pass next week.

Luckily for fans, popular Overwatch streamer Flats has access to the game’s test servers and was able to give fans a rundown of everything that will be included in the game’s battle pass.

As is tradition, the standard portion of the battle pass will include 80 levels, and at its conclusion, players will get that sweet, sweet Galactic Emperor Mythic skin for Sigma. In total, the test server has nine skins for players to earn, most of which players will need the premium battle pass to get.

At level one, players will immediately get the Lúcio Space Prince legendary skin, and from there, the skins seem to be at every 10th level, which has typically been the case for Overwatch battle passes thus far. The skins include seven of Legendary rarity, two Epic, and, of course, the one Mythic Sigma skin.

Overwatch 2 season four battle pass skins

Lucio – Legendary – Space Prince (level one)

Bastion – Epic – Infinite Annihilator (level 10)

Winston – Legendary – Extraterrestrial (level 20)

Lifeweaver – Legendary – Phi Ta Khon (level 30)

Hanzo – Legendary – Festival (level 40)

Ashe – Legendary – Intergalactic Smuggler (level 50)

Doomfist – Legendary – Bonebreaker (level 60)

Mercy – Epic – Infinite Seer (level 70)

Sigma – Mythic – Galactic Emperor (level 80)

Other highlights of the battle pass include a variety of clever and funny highlight intros for various heroes and perhaps the cutest emote of all time for Törbjorn called “March of the Turrets,” in which Torb has miniature turrets following him around like baby ducklings.

The cutest thing to come out of the Overwatch S4 Battlepass 😭 pic.twitter.com/NmUTQE2Vyf — PHΛЯΛӨH (@PH7RAOH) April 7, 2023

Players will get a chance to finally check out, and earn, these cosmetics beginning next Tuesday, April 11 when season four begins. Overwatch 2 seasons are set to last roughly two months, giving players ample time to work their way through the battle pass and get everything the premium pass has to offer.