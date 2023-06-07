All customization options for Mythic Adventurer Tracer skin in Overwatch 2

Blizzard unveiled the Overwatch 2 season five Mythic skin on Wednesday, and for the first time since season one, the development team went with one of the game’s classic heroes as the face of the season.

Tracer’s Adventurer skin gives players a chance to level up their outfit like an MMO gamer by giving players access to varying amounts of customization as they progress through the battle pass.

Unlike previous seasons, players will earn this Mythic skin at Tier 45 with some basic elements. Then at Tiers 65 and 80, players will unlock the rest of the Mythic skin giving them the full range of customization options. In seasons one through four, earning a Mythic skin was an all or nothing affair. You either hit Tier 80 and got the skin or you didn’t.

While the skin won’t be in the game until season five begins, today’s social media teaser showed us just about everything that we need in order to get a good idea of what customization options we’ll have.

Mythic Adventurer Tracer skin customization options

Based on every Mythic skin that’s been released so far in Overwatch 2, we can safely assume that there will be four different categories that players can customize, including color and weapon style.

After re-watching the 27-second video that Blizzard posted to Twitter a few times, I was able to deduce what most of the options will likely be for Tracer’s Adventurer skin. The four categories will be color, weapon, headpiece, and armor, which is relatively consistent with how Blizzard has done Mythic skins in the past.

The options for this Mythic skin will truly give players a sense of progression as they level through the battle pass. Screenshot via Overwatch on Twitter. The Mythic Adventurer Tracer skin with a hood, medium armor, and the blue coloration. Screenshot via Overwatch on Twitter. Mythic Adventurer skin Tracer in the red colorway with a hood. Screenshot via Overwatch on Twitter. Mythic Adventurer Tracer with heavy armor. Screenshot via Overwatch on Twitter.

The three color options will be a red with black, blue with brown, and teal with white. The teal with white option looks like it will probably come at the end of the skin progression. Tracer’s Mythic headpieces will be a hood (akin to an Assassin’s Creed character), tiara, and a knight’s helmet with wings.

I was only able to make out two different Pulse Pistol options, but it’s not abnormal for Mythic weapons to only have two options instead of three. It looks like players will start with Pulse Pistols that look like miniature crossbows, and at the top end of the battle pass, players will unlock a sleeker pair of metal pistols.

The final category will be armor, which appears to get heavier as you progress through the battle pass. It looks like the three different stages of Tracer’s Adventurer skin will start with light leather armor and move to a slightly more armored appearance, before ending with the more heavily armored knightly look.

