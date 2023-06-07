One of Overwatch’s classic heroes will be honored with upcoming season 5 Mythic skin

Overwatch 2 season five begins next Tuesday, June 13, and Blizzard has finally teased what many deem to be its most important cosmetic—the Mythic skin.

There is one Mythic skin released with each seasonal battle pass, and so far, most of the recipients have been newer to the roster. However, that’s changing with season five as Blizzard today unveiled Tracer, the game’s poster child, as the hero poised to get the game’s latest Mythic skin.

In a post to Twitter, the official Overwatch account shared a 27-second video previewing Tracer’s new “Adventurer” skin. Unlike Mythic skins before it, Tracer’s skin will have multiple tiers to it that players can earn as they level up through the season five battle pass.

Journey through the #Overwatch2 Season 5 Battle Pass on June 13 to unlock all three stages of Mythic Adventurer Tracer:



Tier 45 ➡️ Base

Tier 65 ➡️ Intermediate

Tier 80 ➡️ Complete pic.twitter.com/A7jGMgNkUA — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 7, 2023

In the past, all Mythic skins had varying degrees of customization options, but the skins themselves could only be obtained by reaching level 80 of the game’s battle pass. With season five, players will be rewarded with the base level of Tracer’s Adventurer skin at Tier 45, and the “Intermediate” level of the skin will come at Tier 65. Players will ultimately still have to reach Tier 80 for the maximum perks of the Mythic skin, but now there shouldn’t be quite as much pressure to hit that mark.

Meanwhile, leveling up the skin seems to thematically fit with the season’s aesthetic. In a roadmap posted last month, Blizzard previewed content for season five that suggested it will have a fantasy-themed set of cosmetics coming this season. By having a Mythic skin that effectively levels up as you do, it almost feels like hitting Tier 80 is meant to be a part of a larger journey allowing players to feel a sense of progression that one might get from gearing up in an MMO like World of Warcraft.

The news should have Tracer players stoked to finally have a Mythic skin in the game for a hero that they actually play on a regular basis. It’s also convenient that Blizzard finally gave another DPS hero a Mythic skin considering the role makes up 40 percent of each match, and is by far the largest role in the game’s roster by volume.

