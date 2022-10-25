Every Mythic skin in Overwatch 2 and how to unlock them

One of Overwatch 2‘s most sought-after cosmetics are Mythic skins. These ultra-rare, customizable skins are generally only available as battle pass rewards and are some of the hardest items to obtain in the game. The time and effort required are well worth it, though: flashing a Mythic skin in battle proves your dedication and patience in achieving such a high battle pass level.

Because Overwatch 2 came out only recently, it only has a handful of Mythic skins available. In later seasons, there will be more to choose from: developer Blizzard Entertainment intends to release one new Mythic skin on each season’s battle pass, as per an official blog post published prior to the game’s release. If you’re interested in getting your hands on one of these skins, you’re not alone.

Here’s every Mythic skin in Overwatch 2 and how to unlock each one.

All Mythic skins

Cyber Demon Genji

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Cyber Demon Genji can only be obtained by completing tier 80 on Overwatch 2‘s season one battle pass. To complete tiers, you’ll need to finish challenges and snag plenty of wins during your time in Quick Play and Competitive. Once you have enough XP, the skin will unlock automatically alongside a matching spray and player icon. Like all Mythic skins, Cyber Demon is customizable: players can adjust the tattoos on his arms, the shape of his mask, and the style of his sword.

It’s not clear whether battle pass cosmetics will be available in subsequent seasons after their initial appearance, so if you’re a Genji fan who needs Cyber Demon, grab it while you can. After unlocking the skin, you’ll gain access an additional eight battle pass tiers that contain Prestige titles, another incredibly rare cosmetic that grants bragging rights.