All Mythic Grand Beast Orisa skin customization options in Overwatch 2

There are four color options and at least two weapon appearances.

Blizzard Entertainment has unveiled the newest Mythic skin for Overwatch 2 season eight, and to match the seasonal hunting theme, Orisa has transformed into a Grand Beast with numerous customization options.

Players will be able to earn the Mythic Grand Beast Orisa skin by reaching level 80 of the game’s premium battle pass. Along with having its own unique ability sound effects and special Ultimate animation, the Mythic skin will have a handful of customization options players can choose from to personalize their look.

All Mythic Grand Beast Orisa skin customization options

While we won’t be able to look at the Mythic skin in the game until it’s released at the beginning of season eight next Tuesday, Dec. 5, Blizzard previewed some of its customization options in a video shared on social media ahead of the season’s start.

The post said there will be “multiple color and weapon options.” While many previous Mythic skins have had three, or even four, categories for customization, the Orisa skin will likely only have color and weapon options based on what we can tell from the video released yesterday, Nov. 28. This unfortunate lack of options matches what Blizzard did with the most recent season seven Mythic skin for Hanzo.

What color scheme will you be rocking with the 'Grand Beast' Orisa Mythic Skin in #Overwatch2 Season 8? 🎨 pic.twitter.com/pSIXFtojNk — Overwatch Cavalry (@OWCavalry) November 28, 2023

Here are the color options players will have for Orisa’s new skin:

Tan with green and purple accents

Red with blue and orange accents

Purple with orange and red accents

Light blue with neon blue and white accents

Blizzard didn’t put an emphasis on sharing Orisa’s weapon options but it appears as though one of the options will have a more somewhat scaly look to it that matches the Grand Beast’s almost bug-like aesthetic. Another weapon appearance that shows up in the video is a more mechanical looking gatling-looking gun.

How to customize the Mythic Grand Beast Orisa skin

Once you’ve unlocked the Grand Beast skin for Orisa, you’ll be able to customize the skin and choose different colors and weapons by going to Orisa in the Hero Gallery and selecting the Grand Beast skin.

After selecting the skin, you should see a “Customize” option. Clicking that will take you to a tab allowing you to look through Orisa’s Mythic skin options. There you can pick your favorite design for the skin and hit “Save Loadout” to lock in that customization for the next time your in a game.