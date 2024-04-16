When it comes to cosmetics in Overwatch 2, nothing is more rare or awesome than Mythic skins. And how they are obtained and upgraded is changing with the Mythic Store and Prisms.

Starting in season 10, acquiring Mythic Skins will be very different, because there’s an additional in-game currency to spend in OW2 along with Overwatch Coins and Credits. They’re called Mythic Prisms, and they are going to be quite important moving forward.

Here’s everything to know about Mythic Prisms and what they are used for in Overwatch 2.

What are Mythic Prisms in Overwatch 2?

A new currency. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mythic Prisms are a new currency in season 10 of OW2, and they are used to purchase and upgrade Mythic skins in the game. Each season adds a new Mythic, and each Battle Pass adds more Mythic Prisms for players to use in the Mythic Shop.

Previously, Mythic skins were tied to reaching the max level of 80 in the Battle Pass. Now, Mythic Prisms can be used to purchase the new Mythic for the season, or previous seasonal Mythics you may have missed out on.

How to get Mythic Prisms in Overwatch 2

Use Mythic Prisms to buy this. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Mythic Prisms can be earned in each season’s Premium Battle Pass starting at tier eight, and then again every 10 tiers, all the way until tier 78. Mythic Prisms can also be purchased with real money in your platform’s store (Battle.net Shop, PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, etc.) to catch up on previous seasonal Mythic skins.

Once you reach Tier 48, you will have enough Mythic Prisms to purchase the base level Mythic skin of your choosing (50 Mythic Prisms), including one customization option. The 30 additional Mythic Prisms in the rest of the Premium Battle Pass can then be used to purchase customizations for the Mythic.

Each additional customization option costs 10 Mythic Prisms. In total, each Premium Battle Pass contains 80 Mythic Prisms, which is enough to purchase a Mythic skin and all customization options for it.

How to use the Mythic Shop in Overwatch 2

In the Mythic Shop, you will find every Mythic Skin available in Overwatch 2. Here is where you spend your Mythic Prisms to unlock the base version of Mythic skins for 50 Mythic Prisms apiece.

Once you own a Mythic Skin, you can then use additional Mythic Prisms to unlock new customization options for it for 10 Mythic Prisms apiece.

