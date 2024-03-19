When does Overwatch 2 season 10 begin?

Season nine of Overwatch 2 was a transformative one, changing hero roles and Competitive Play among other tweaks.

While season 10 won’t be as game-changing, there’s a lot of new stuff for players to look forward to. A new hero is just the beginning of what’s on offer in season 10, and we’ve got all the details about what to expect from it when it drops in April 2024.

Here’s everything we know so far about Overwatch 2‘s season 10 start date and what to expect in it.

When does Overwatch 2 season 10 start?

Squad up. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Season 10 of Overwatch 2 is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, April 16 at around 1pm CT. This lines up with previous season start dates in OW2, which all began on Tuesdays at around the same time in the afternoon in the U.S.

Game director Aaron Keller revealed a slew of new info on season 10 in a new update video on March 19.

What’s in Overwatch 2 season 10?

There’s a bunch of new content coming to OW2 in season 10, as seemingly every part of the game is getting an injection of new things for players to look forward to.

New hero, Venture

Screenshot via Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2’s newest hero, a DPS hero, will be released in season 10. Venture is described as a non-binary archaeologist who uses a drill to dive underground and travel around the map, while also using it as their weapon.

Heroes unlock for free

Backtracking on a controversial change to OW2 from the original game, new hero unlocks will now be free starting in season 10. This includes Venture. Any new player will have to complete OW2’s first-time user experience, but once finished, they’ll have access to the entire roster of heroes without having to unlock them.

Any existing player with locked heroes will now have those heroes permanently unlocked as well, beginning in season 10.

New game mode

A new mode will be available in a limited-time trial during season 10, and it’s called Clash. Clash will be playable on the new map Hanaoka, which is inspired by Hanamura.

Currency and shop changes

Old Mythic skins will soon be obtainable through a new addition called the Mythic Shop, and there’s going to be an increase in Overwatch Coins added in the battle pass. Players will now be able to earn 600 Overwatch Coins in each pass.

