Overwatch 2 fans given sneak preview of next DPS hero Venture at BlizzCon

BlizzCon 2023 has been a treasure trove of news for hungry Overwatch 2 fans, with three new heroes teased. Aside from the Samoan tank Mauga and a support called Space Ranger, a DPS hero named Venture was announced for Season 10.

Hailing from Canada, Venture is a non-binary archaeologist that utilizes their drill, which doubles as a weapon, to delve underground and travel across the map.

Their reveal took place during a BlizzCon panel detailing “What’s Next?” for Overwatch 2. The initial concept art details what the hero’s first-person perspective would look like, with further art going in-depth into the character’s entire design. With a pair of goggles atop their head, they look dressed for adventure, and they’re holding their trusty drill, which is notably half the size of their body.

Early gameplay footage was recorded during a recent playtest, giving fans a glimpse of Venture in action.

With the match taking place in Nepal, the extent of Venture’s mobility was on full display. One of their signature abilities allows them to burrow underground, rendering them temporarily invulnerable until they burst upward, boosting them into the air and dealing damage.

Their other main ability allows them to dash forward, closing the distance to bring them straight into the fray—or on the other hand, providing a valuable disengage. It can also be used in conjunction with their other ability whilst underground.

The weapon has eight projectiles before it needs to be reloaded, with each shot traveling a set distance before it explodes. The gameplay footage doesn’t paint a full picture of Venture’s kit, however, as it’s crucially missing their ultimate ability.

Venture looks dangerously exciting, with their abilities having plenty of potential for aggressive gameplay, and players are bound to have fun testing the hero to their limit.