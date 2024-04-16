How to get the Vengeance Mercy Mythic skin in Overwatch 2

It’s finally happened, Mercy mains. Your favorite support hero in Overwatch 2 just got their very own Mythic skin.

When it comes to OW2 cosmetics, nothing is more special than Mythics. There’s only one Mythic skin per season and they come with multiple customization options, unique voice lines, and more, making them a hot commodity every time.

Mercy is the featured Mythic in season 10, but also, Mythic skins and how to unlock them are changing in a big way. Not only can you now unlock previous seasons’ Mythics, but there’s a new way to get each season’s newest one.

Here’s everything there is to know about how to get Vengeance Mercy, the Mythic skin for OW2’s season 10.

What is Vengeance Mercy in Overwatch 2?

Good gone bad. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Vengeance Mercy is a Mythic skin for Mercy in OW2. As a Mythic, it is the highest rarity skin in the game, higher than even Legendary.

This Mythic skin reimagines Mercy as a villainous member of the Talon organization as part of the Mirrorwatch event in Overwatch 2, which makes good guys bad and bad guys good. For example, villains like Doomfist and Sombra have been reimagined as Overwatch agents, and Overwatch agents such as Mercy, Ana, and Reinhardt have skins inspired by Talon.

How to unlock the Mythic Mercy skin in Overwatch 2

Mercy lookin’ mean. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

To unlock Vengeance Mercy, you’ll need 50 Mythic Prisms to purchase the skin from the Mythic Shop, a new feature in season 10 of Overwatch 2.

Each season, the Premium Battle Pass contains 80 Mythic Prisms, a new currency in the game. To earn all 80 Mythic Prisms, complete the full Premium Battle Pass. Vengeance Mercy costs 50 Mythic Prisms, and additional customizations are earned by leveling up the skin with 10 Mythic Prisms per level.

With 80 Mythic Prisms, you can unlock Vengeance Mercy and all available customization options for the skin, so simply completing each season’s Premium Battle Pass will earn enough to unlock a Mythic skin.

Additionally, Mythic Prisms can be purchased with real money on each platform’s store marketplace (Battle.net, PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, etc.) to unlock past Mythic skins or get Prisms needed to unlock Vengeance Mercy or any other new Mythic.

