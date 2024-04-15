Overwatch 2 season 10 patch notes: Tank buffs, Sombra nerfs, and Venture’s release

Overwatch 2 season 10 releases this week, and there are plenty of changes in the patch notes for players to sink their teeth into.
Titled Venture Forth, the main attractions will undoubtedly be new hero Venture, as well as a villainous Mythic skin for Mercy. But the tanks are also getting a lot of love in this patch, and Overwatch players will also finally get their hands on Clash, the newest game mode. For a full breakdown of all the changes happening, read on.
Full Overwatch 2 season 10 patch notes
Venture
Venture is the new hero on the block, and they’ll be available in all modes when the season launches on April 16, including Competitive Play. While most heroes get a grace period between their release and them becoming available in Competitive, Blizzard feels Venture’s in a good enough spot to let them have at it from the start of the season. If you’re facing off against one, watch out below.
The following changes for Venture following their live test run will be implemented:
- Drill Dash impact damage nerfed from 60 to 40, damage over time buffed from 40 to 60
- Clobber impact damage nerfed from 40 to 30, damage over time buffed from 30 to 40
- Tectonic Shock vertical knockback nerfed by 30 percent
Blizzard called these damage shifting values “fine tuning,” and from here it seems like the balance team really wanted to tone down Venture’s potential burst damage.
New game mode: Clash
Clash is coming in for a test run at the beginning of the season and running until April 29. It will revisit the classic stylings of Hanamura from the original Overwatch with new map Hanaoka, and players will have to fight over a series of linear objective points on a mirrored map. Here’s the basic rundown:
- Five total objectives
- Only one objective is active at a time
- Matches start with the center objective
- Players capture an objective by standing on it and filling a progress bar. Capture progress cannot be made if enemy players are contesting (much like a contested payload)
- When a team captures the current objective, they get one point and a new objective is activated forward from the scoring team’s side
- Objectives can be secured multiple times. If a team is pushed off an objective and the other team successfully captures it, the next active point will be in the opposite direction
- The match ends when one team reaches five points, or a team captures the final point on their opponents’ side
Hero buffs and nerfs
Like Blizzard previously said, widespread tank buffs abound here, while some particularly annoying DPS heroes like Tracer and Sombra are being dialed back alongside a few other changes. Console Zenyatta players can breathe a little easier.
Buffs:
- Doomfist: Empowered Rocket Punch is no longer consumed when windup is canceled
- Junker Queen: Carnage damage buffed from 90 to 105
- Reinhardt: Earthshatter knockdown increased from 2.75 to three seconds, range increased from 20 to 25 meters
- Sigma: Barrier movement speed increased from 16.5 to 20 meters per second
- Wrecking Ball:
- Can jump while Grappling Claw is attached to pull himself directly to that point
- Shields can be reactivated to give 300 total overhealth to allies, 75 shields per person. Radius for this is 13 meters
- Mine health increased from 50 to 60
- Lifeweaver: Dash heal buffed from 50 to 60, Tree of Life pule heals buffed from 75 to 90
Nerfs
- Sombra: Virus total damage nerfed from 100 to 90
- Tracer: Recall cooldown nerfed by one second, Pulse Bomb base projectile size nerfed
Power shifts (both buffed and nerfed)
- Lucio: Boop damage increased from 35 to 45 (primary fire damage nerfed from 20 to 18)
- Illari: Weapon healing per second increased from 105 to 115 (primary fire recovery rate slightly nerfed)
- Moira: Biotic Grasp damage per second nerfed from 65 to 60 (Coalescence self-heal per second buffed from 50 to 55)
Other changes and bug fixes
There are plenty of other changes going live in season 10 as well, from already-announced changes to grouping and measures to reduce toxicity in Competitive to old Mythic skins being available for purchase with “Mythic Prisms” in a new storefront. And, of course, there will be a new Mercy Mythic and Mirrorwatch event to look forward to.
This, alongside of whole host of bug fixes and more updates to how Overwatch is played, all go live with season 10 on April 16. For a full rundown of all the little details of the patch, you can check out the patch notes in their entirety on the Blizzard forums.