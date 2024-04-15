Overwatch 2 season 10 patch notes: Tank buffs, Sombra nerfs, and Venture’s release

Overwatch 2 season 10 releases this week, and there are plenty of changes in the patch notes for players to sink their teeth into.

Recommended Videos

Titled Venture Forth, the main attractions will undoubtedly be new hero Venture, as well as a villainous Mythic skin for Mercy. But the tanks are also getting a lot of love in this patch, and Overwatch players will also finally get their hands on Clash, the newest game mode. For a full breakdown of all the changes happening, read on.

Full Overwatch 2 season 10 patch notes

Venture

Venture enters the fray immediately. Image via Blizzard

Venture is the new hero on the block, and they’ll be available in all modes when the season launches on April 16, including Competitive Play. While most heroes get a grace period between their release and them becoming available in Competitive, Blizzard feels Venture’s in a good enough spot to let them have at it from the start of the season. If you’re facing off against one, watch out below.

The following changes for Venture following their live test run will be implemented:

Drill Dash impact damage nerfed from 60 to 40, damage over time buffed from 40 to 60

Clobber impact damage nerfed from 40 to 30, damage over time buffed from 30 to 40

Tectonic Shock vertical knockback nerfed by 30 percent

Blizzard called these damage shifting values “fine tuning,” and from here it seems like the balance team really wanted to tone down Venture’s potential burst damage.

New game mode: Clash

Ready for the Clash. Image via Blizzard

Clash is coming in for a test run at the beginning of the season and running until April 29. It will revisit the classic stylings of Hanamura from the original Overwatch with new map Hanaoka, and players will have to fight over a series of linear objective points on a mirrored map. Here’s the basic rundown:

Five total objectives

Only one objective is active at a time

Matches start with the center objective

Players capture an objective by standing on it and filling a progress bar. Capture progress cannot be made if enemy players are contesting (much like a contested payload)

When a team captures the current objective, they get one point and a new objective is activated forward from the scoring team’s side

Objectives can be secured multiple times. If a team is pushed off an objective and the other team successfully captures it, the next active point will be in the opposite direction

The match ends when one team reaches five points, or a team captures the final point on their opponents’ side

Hero buffs and nerfs

Like Blizzard previously said, widespread tank buffs abound here, while some particularly annoying DPS heroes like Tracer and Sombra are being dialed back alongside a few other changes. Console Zenyatta players can breathe a little easier.

Buffs:

Doomfist: Empowered Rocket Punch is no longer consumed when windup is canceled

Empowered Rocket Punch is no longer consumed when windup is canceled Junker Queen: Carnage damage buffed from 90 to 105

Carnage damage buffed from 90 to 105 Reinhardt: Earthshatter knockdown increased from 2.75 to three seconds, range increased from 20 to 25 meters

Earthshatter knockdown increased from 2.75 to three seconds, range increased from 20 to 25 meters Sigma: Barrier movement speed increased from 16.5 to 20 meters per second

Barrier movement speed increased from 16.5 to 20 meters per second Wrecking Ball: Can jump while Grappling Claw is attached to pull himself directly to that point Shields can be reactivated to give 300 total overhealth to allies, 75 shields per person. Radius for this is 13 meters Mine health increased from 50 to 60

Lifeweaver: Dash heal buffed from 50 to 60, Tree of Life pule heals buffed from 75 to 90

Nerfs

Sombra: Virus total damage nerfed from 100 to 90

Virus total damage nerfed from 100 to 90 Tracer: Recall cooldown nerfed by one second, Pulse Bomb base projectile size nerfed

Power shifts (both buffed and nerfed)

Lucio: Boop damage increased from 35 to 45 (primary fire damage nerfed from 20 to 18)

Boop damage increased from 35 to 45 (primary fire damage nerfed from 20 to 18) Illari: Weapon healing per second increased from 105 to 115 (primary fire recovery rate slightly nerfed)

Weapon healing per second increased from 105 to 115 (primary fire recovery rate slightly nerfed) Moira: Biotic Grasp damage per second nerfed from 65 to 60 (Coalescence self-heal per second buffed from 50 to 55)

Other changes and bug fixes

There are plenty of other changes going live in season 10 as well, from already-announced changes to grouping and measures to reduce toxicity in Competitive to old Mythic skins being available for purchase with “Mythic Prisms” in a new storefront. And, of course, there will be a new Mercy Mythic and Mirrorwatch event to look forward to.

This, alongside of whole host of bug fixes and more updates to how Overwatch is played, all go live with season 10 on April 16. For a full rundown of all the little details of the patch, you can check out the patch notes in their entirety on the Blizzard forums.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more