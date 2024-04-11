Category:
Overwatch

Mythic Mercy skin, Mirrorwatch event coming to Overwatch 2 in season 10

Heroes and villains swap sides and uniforms.
Apr 11, 2024
Mythic Vengeance Mercy skin in OW2
Overwatch 2’s new season, Venture Forth, will flip-flop heroes and villains in a special event called Mirrorwatch.

Season 10 begins next week and features a Mythic skin for Mercy called Vengeance, but Mirrorwatch kicks off on April 23. The event reimagines the OW2 universe if Overwatch heroes worked for Talon, and vice versa, flipping the world on its head in a fun way.

Sombra, Widowmaker, and Doomfist in Overwatch gear.
This feels wrong. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Confirmed skins in the reveal trailer include Sombra, Widowmaker, and Doomfist as Overwatch agents, and Tracer, Brigitte, Sojourn, Ana, and Reinhardt as Talon baddies, along with the incredible Mythic for Mercy. Mercy’s Mythic also includes several different colors, armor patterns, and general customization options, including blue-and-white and purple-and-black variations, along with different masks to change up her look.

The limited time event, Mirrorwatch, will also offer reimagined abilities for the applicable heroes. Examples in the trailer showed Mercy firing blasts from her Caduceus Staff and Doomfist wielding a shield like Reinhardt.

The trailer showed off several battle pass skins, in addition to the ones above, such as new looks for Symmetra and Baptiste, and also teased the ability to unlock previous Mythic skins in the shop. Additional skins will also be in the shop, so those looking to complete the Mirrorwatch collection will likely have to shell out some Overwatch Coins to collect them all.

Along with new damage hero Venture, the new season will also include the new map Hanaoka, a reimagining of Hanamura, that will take center stage in a limited time trial of the new Clash game mode, set to take place from April 16 to 29.

Overwatch 2 season 10 begins next week on April 16, and will also introduce some changes to Competitive Play, such as the ability to team up with friends across all ranks.

