All Mythic Hanzo skin customization options in Overwatch 2 season 7

Hanzo is officially the recipient of Overwatch 2’s latest Mythic-quality skin as a tier 80 reward in the season seven battle pass, and the ghostly cosmetic is just as frightening as it is beautiful.

In a post to Twitter today, Blizzard detailed the skins customization options and unique attributes with a 26-second video that showed off the Onryō Mythic skin’s special sound effects and Dragonstrike animation.

We know you’re here for some preview images so we’ll save the pleasantries and extended introduction for another time. Here’s everything we know about the customization of Hanzo’s new Mythic skin coming next week on Oct. 10.

All Onryō Mythic Hanzo skin customization options

Mythic Overwatch 2 skins typically come with a few different layers of customization. You’ll get the option to change the hero’s color, weapon, and some amount of armor or headgear.

In the preview of Hanzo’s Mythic Onryō skin today, Blizzard specifically highlighted the colors and weapon options. It’s difficult to tell if there will be any armor options for the new skin based on the video released today.

Here are all of the skin’s color options:

Cool blue

Bright white with ghostly green accents

A fiery combo of red and orange

It seems like there are only two bow options, but in the video itself, there were three different iterations shown because Blizzard wanted to show all three color options while highlighting the bow. The first option has skeletal dragon-like features on it, and the center of the bow includes a depiction of a demon or imp head. Arrows are fired from the demon’s mouth.

The second weapon option is a more elegant-looking bow that has depictions of sleek, narrow dragon heads that point you toward where Hanzo fires his arrows.

Blizzard didn’t go out of its way to highlight the armor options for Hanzo’s new skin, but as you sift through the video a few times it looks like there might be some differences to the pants that he’s wearing. It’s hard to tell if those differences are because of the angles of the shots or if it’s truly a different outfit though.

This piece will be updated as we gather more information about Hanzo’s upcoming Mythic skin.

