Overwatch 2 season 7 early patch notes: New map, balance changes, crossover, and more

Overwatch 2 season seven is just one week away, and while Blizzard hasn’t published patch notes for the new season yet, they’ve teased much of what we should expect.

Along with confirming a crossover coming to the game, Blizzard indicated that the season will include a new map, and in a blog post, the game’s hero designer Alec Dawson detailed many of the hero balance changes that are on the horizon.

Here is everything we know about Overwatch 2 season seven and the upcoming patch set to release on Oct. 10.

Overwatch 2 season 7 patch notes so far

Overwatch 2 season 7 hero changes

The first major piece of Overwatch 2 season seven content that Blizzard previewed for players came in a developer blog post written by the game’s lead hero designer Alec Dawson. In the post, he confirmed and previewed changes coming to a number of heroes, including reworks for both Sombra and Roadhog.

Both Sombra and Roadhog have repeatedly presented major challenges to the hero design team for a couple of different reasons, but this season, the team is making some major tweaks with the intent of helping them fit better in the grand scheme of the game’s overall balance. Both heroes are set to receive a new ability in the new season and a few other changes.

The Roadhog changes are finally coming. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Sombra rework

Here is what Dawson had to say about Sombra’s rework:

Make Sombra more committal when engaging

Increase the active feel throughout her kit

Uphold her current hacker identity and playstyle

Roadhog rework

Here are the bullet points that Dawson laid out for Roadhog’s rework:

Increase his ability to protect his team and claim space

Maintain his overall identity and playstyle

Move some of his power around so that his effectiveness isn’t so tied to his one-shot potential

Other hero changes

Here are other hero changes Dawson detailed in his blog post that will come in season seven:

Reduction to Orisa ’s Fortify damage reduction

’s Fortify damage reduction Reverting Torbjörn ’s primary fire recovery time from recent changes

’s primary fire recovery time from recent changes Taking back changes make to Mei ’s Endothermic Blaster, once again removing her Deep Chill passive

’s Endothermic Blaster, once again removing her Deep Chill passive Nerfing Zarya ’s ally bubble health and size (but keep its reduced cooldown)

’s ally bubble health and size (but keep its reduced cooldown) Adjusting Illari’s secondary fire healing power

Overwatch 2 season 7 new map: Samoa

Blizzard is introducing a new control map in season seven that takes place on the oceanic island of Samoa. In teasing and previewing the map, Blizzard also repeatedly referenced the popular character in Overwatch lore named Mauga, a Talon Heavy Assault that was introduced in a short story about Baptiste around four years ago.

Ahead of the Overwatch League Grand Finals, Blizzard showcased the new map with an exhibition match on the new upcoming map that will have three points. There is no new hero coming to Overwatch 2 in season seven. However, Blizzard did everything they could to leave breadcrumbs for an upcoming hero by including teasers for the new hero in the new map.

It seems clear that this is Mauga’s room, as is made evident by his colorful shirt hanging up on the rack. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

One room on Samoa includes a small home gym setup and a button-down shirt hanging up that is identical to the one Mauga is seen wearing in his short story appearance.

Overwatch 2 season 7 crossover event: Diablo?

Blizzard confirmed that Overwatch 2 will have a new crossover event in season seven, and while they haven’t confirmed details on the crossover, they teased some Diablo-themed content coming to the game in a 19-second video posted to Twitter on Monday, Oct. 2.

The video started out with Blizzard World being transformed into a haunted house that players might expect to see during the game’s yearly Halloween Terror event, but at the end, the developers flashed a few shots of what seems to clearly be a Legendary skin for Moira that depicts the Talon officer as the villainous demon Lilith from Diablo.

Overwatch 2’s official YouTube channel is set to premiere the season seven trailer on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 11am CT. The developers haven’t yet confirmed that Diablo is the crossover, but we should get more information on that front shortly.

