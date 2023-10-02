Divisive Overwatch hero becomes Diablo’s scariest icon with new season 7 skin

Blizzard teased a little bit of Overwatch 2 season seven content today in a short video posted to Twitter, and it’s only fair that the team seems to have transformed one of the game’s most divisive heroes into one of the most famous antagonists around.

At the end of the 19-second video, Blizzard shared a few glimpses of what is clearly Moira in a Legendary skin that makes her look just like one of Diablo’s most iconic villains—Lilith.

Might want to keep the lights on for this one 🧟‍♂️#Overwatch2 Season 7: Rise of Darkness launches Oct 10 💀 pic.twitter.com/T6P6EqTisL — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 2, 2023

Moira already has a contentious reputation among Overwatch 2 players because many fans that pick the support hero on a regular basis aren’t all that supportive, if you know what I mean. The plague of the “DPS Moira” is a well-documented, and heavily complained about, phenomenom in Overwatch 2, and despite having some of the highest healing capacity in the game, Moira players all too frequently fail to use their healing abilities. Instead, many of them tend to hold down her auto-locking damage ability in an attempt to out-damage their teammates.

This new Moira skin will surely be a favorite of DPS Moira players everywhere. Screengrab via Dot Esports.

So it only makes sense that this new upcoming Legendary skin for Moira would quite literally turn her into an evil succubus demon from the Burning Hells.

The new skin was teased in conjunction with a makeover to Blizzard World that players will likely see during the game’s Halloween Terror event. In the past, the event has included a PvE mode on Eichenwalde that pits players against hordes of zombie omnics, but this time around, it looks like players will be fighting similar opposition in a spooky version of Blizzard World.

Season seven begins on Oct. 10, and the trailer for the season is set to premiere on YouTube this Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 11am CT. At that point, we will likely learn more details about whatever Diablo-based crossover seems to be coming to Overwatch in the next month or so.

About the author