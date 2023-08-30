When does Overwatch 2 season 7 start? Season start date and time

Overwatch 2 season seven might not bring as much as season six did in early August, but with a new battle pass, hero balance changes, and numerous events, it’s worth keeping an eye on when the season will begin.

Season six brought us a new hero, a new permanent game mode, and the introduction of Story Missions. So far, we know very little about what season seven will bring, but we do know that it won’t be another new hero. We’ll also have to wait for more Story Missions.

Instead, the new season will include a retooling of some hero abilities and, of course, a new themed seasonal battle pass that will include a fresh new Mythic skin for everyone to earn on the premium battle pass track.

When will Overwatch 2 season seven begin?

Overwatch 2 season seven is set to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 10, according to the in-game timer on the battle pass page. The time could change, but considering how consistently Blizzard has released new seasons almost exactly two months after one another, it’s unlikely that the date will move much if it ultimately does.

Related: All Overwatch 2: Invasion season 6 battle pass and Story Mission bundles

Seasons typically begin shortly after 1pm CT. This isn’t a confirmed time, but it’s been the case for seasons prior to season seven. There’s no evidence to suggest that’s changing. I recommend waiting a couple of hours to log into the new season of Overwatch 2, though. Oftentimes, the transition between the old and new season is a little bit buggy, and it’s mildly annoying to deal with the server issues that pop up if you get online right after the new season is supposed to start.

About the author