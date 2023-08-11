When does Overwatch 2: Invasion season 6 end? Season end date and time

How much time do we have to fight off the invasion?

Overwatch 2: Invasion is underway, and while Blizzard’s seasons have a relatively set cycle of two months, it can sometimes be tough to know exactly when a season is going to end.

Luckily for us, there’s a handy-dandy in-game clock that shows exactly how many days are left in Overwatch 2 season six, and we can use that timer to figure out when to expect the end of season six and the beginning of season seven.

When does Overwatch 2 season six end?

Overwatch 2 season six is set to end on Tuesday, Oct. 10, according to the in-game time on the battle pass page. While the timer could change, a new season start date of a Tuesday two months following the start of the previous season perfectly aligns with how Blizzard has handled the seasonal transition in Overwatch 2. Seasons typically end at around 1pm CT. So if you’re online the morning of Oct. 10, you might still have some time to play season six before the servers transition to season seven.

This means that players have ample time to grind their way up the seasonal battle pass without fear of missing out on any of the premium battle pass cosmetics. I’m personally no stranger to taking week-long breaks from playing Overwatch 2, and I’ve consistently been able to complete the battle pass without much issue.

If you’re worried about completing the battle pass and getting those tier 80 Mythic Ana skin options, just think about it this way. Playing a few competitive matches a day takes around an hour, maybe two. In that time, you will almost assuredly complete two or three dailies, giving you 6,000 to 9,000 battle pass XP. Doing that four or five days a week will likely result in you finishing up five to eight weekly challenges that reward half a battle pass tier (5,000 XP).

Add in the occasional double XP weekend and some limited-time events that typically reward a ton of easy XP, and you can very easily hit tier 80 by the time the mid-cycle patch drops in September.

