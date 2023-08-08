All Overwatch 2: Invasion season 6 battle pass skins: Mythic Omnic Ana skin and more

Blizzard gave players a thorough run-through of the battle pass skins coming to Overwatch 2 in season six with a trailer on Aug. 8 promoting the fresh content coming to the game later this week.
With the new Null Sector invasion being the theme of the season, many of the game’s new cosmetics are portrayals of what it would be like if certain heroes were turned into evil Omnics, as was spoiled by photos that some fans posted on Reddit from Blizzard’s offices last week.
Ana is poised to receive the game’s latest Mythic skin, but you might not recognize her in the new outfit because Blizzard has transformed the healing sniper into a terrifying robot. The trailer shows her with a coloration that is white and the deep purple color you find on most Null Sector-related Omnics.
All Overwatch 2 season six battle pass skins
There are typically about eight skins in any given Overwatch 2 battle pass, assuming you purchase the premium pass. Blizzard teased exactly eight battle pass skins today. Here are the heroes that are getting the battle pass treatment:
- Symmetra
- Torbjörn
- Zarya
- Ashe
- Winston
- Roadhog
- Pharah
- Ana
Symmetra, Pharah, and Ana are the only heroes that are getting the complete Omnic transformation in the battle pass, but Blizzard teased a few Null Sector transformation skins in a post to Twitter as well. One of the two is clearly Cassidy, but the other is unclear to me. The hero appears to be a female character with a white Omnic body and a pink ponytail.