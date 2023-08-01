Leaked images supposedly from Blizzard’s offices show off potential Overwatch 2: Invasion skins

Blizzard has not yet teased what will be a part of Overwatch 2 season six but the “Invasion” theme is already on display, at least according to posts on social media that claim to be from the Blizzard Entertainment offices.

An image uploaded to Reddit today showed what could very well be new battle pass skins. With the release of PvE Story Missions, Blizzard has made it clear that Null Sector is back and looking to take over, and the skins purportedly displayed at its campus show what appears to be evil Omnic copies of some of the game’s favorite heroes.

With an Omnic Ana at the forefront, the giant wall art also shows what appears to be Omnic versions of Cassidy and a few other heroes. But it’s difficult to decipher exactly who is being depicted in the back of the image.

We can tell that one of the characters is flying, but with them being behind the word “Invasion,” it’s difficult to tell if that might be Pharah or Mercy. Meanwhile, a ponytailed omnic with a purple skirt looks like they could be someone like Brigitte or Sombra.

The only way to know for sure if these are new skins will be to wait for the season six Overwatch 2: Invasion trailer and see if the cosmetics are in-game when the season drops on Aug. 10. Until then, we will be waiting patiently while Blizzard teases us with cryptic messages like “hacking” sponsored streams, a thing that internet sleuths seem convinced is the developers teaming up with pro wrestler turned actor John Cena.

