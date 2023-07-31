Is John Cena really coming to Overwatch 2?

A theory has made the rounds throughout the Overwatch 2 community, and John Cena is at the center of it. The unlikely pairing might be on its way according to beliefs from some gamers, and there’s a surprising amount of evidence to support it.

Overwatch isn’t known for its collaborations. While the FPS may have a skin collab with One Punch Man, it’s no Fortnite. However, after the anime-Overwatch alignment, developers did say they wanted more. Who knows, maybe John Cena is the collaboration we’ve all been waiting for.

Is John Cena making an appearance in Overwatch 2?

Have you seen this pop-up on your screen? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Overwatch 2 developers have left cryptic, hack-themed clues in matches spurring on a theory that John Cena would be arriving in one form or another. But how do we get from hacked games to John Cena joining Overwatch?

A piece of code has been appearing on screens during games. The code, which has been popping up since late July, suggests John Cena’s impending arrival.

In the code, an HTML link sits out of place. The link takes you to a website that plainly shows the letters “JC” surrounded by a white box.

JC equals John Cena, confirmed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On top of that, “Felix Antony” sits near the beginning. John Cena’s full name is “John Felix Anthony Cena, Jr.” While this might fill fans with hopes of a John Cena-themed skin making its way onto the store, it’s likely similar to the Megan Fox and Diablo 4 collaboration earlier this year, according to fans.

Now the dots are connecting a little too well, we say.

When is John Cena coming to Overwatch 2?

These hack-themed messages are likely meant to hype up the incoming Null Sector attack hinted at for Overwatch 2’s Aug. 10, Invasion update. The devs placed Null Sector ships in several maps mid-way through July, showing something big was on its way.

Odds are we’ll see more in the coming days before the update. Whether the John Cena theory comes true, well we’ll just have to see.

But, let’s be honest, signs are pointing to John Cena.

