Megan Fox loves Diablo 4’s ‘rivers’ of blood and wants to eulogize your death

If you’ve ever dreamed of actress Megan Fox eulogizing you in a sultry black dress (and let’s face it, who hasn’t?), it’s time to send a thank you note to the makers of Diablo 4.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed a special contest today, most likely the first of its kind, to have the Transformers and Jennifer’s Body actress read your eulogy. Yes, seriously, this is a thing that’s actually happening.

#DiabloIV is here, embrace the bloodshed.



Share videos of your in-game death on Twitter or TikTok using #DiabloDeaths for a chance to have your eulogy read by @meganfox on June 8th. pic.twitter.com/dSgG2yuNbS — Diablo (@Diablo) June 6, 2023

Fox, standing in what looks like a Spirit Halloween, is wearing that exact black dress in the Twitter video posted by Blizzard explaining the #DiabloDeaths contest, where the main prize is your very own eulogy from the April O’Neill of Michael Bay’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot.

“If there’s one thing I love, it’s the sight of blood,” Fox says in the Twitter video. “And in Diablo 4, there are rivers of it. Show me your worst endgame death with hashtag #DiabloDeaths, and you might get a eulogy from yours truly, telling the world that you went out like a hero—or a chump.”

Eligible videos must use the hashtag on Twitter or TikTok, and the Fox videos will begin rolling out in just a couple of days. It’s unclear how many lucky winners will be eulogized, so just hop online for some Diablo 4 and record yourself dying over and over again.

The marketing budget for Diablo 4 must be tremendous. Along with a live-action trailer directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao, Blizzard also enlisted Halsey and BTS’ SUGA for the game’s theme song, along with this interesting contest featuring Fox.

Get those videos in soon, because Megan will begin reading them on June 8.

