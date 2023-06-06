Diablo 4’s historic first level 100 hardcore player achieved milestone with impossible challenge

Diablo 4 has a new master, and his name is Wudijo. He’s a Twitch streamer and became, on June 5, the world’s first player in the history of the game to reach level 100 alone with his Rogue in hardcore mode—where your character is deleted if you die. That means Wudijo never used the help of his friends to clear any part of the game, and never died.

Wudijo should be one of the first players to have their name forever marked on a statue of Lilith by Blizzard, which is challenging Diablo 4 players to reach level 100 on hardcore mode. He joins the ranks of cArn, who reached level 100 a few hours earlier while playing in a party, a less impressive feat.

Looking for a shred of hope of ever following in Wudijo’s footsteps. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wudijo’s last push for level 100 was in the Nightmare dungeon Witchwatcher, where he got the final level up after defeating the last boss, Slither.

While Wudijo created his Diablo 4 Rogue on June 2, making this a four-day grind, he actually started this challenge way earlier. Some of his first livestreams of Diablo 4 build and character theory-crafting date back to April 20, more than a month before the game’s early access went live on June 2.

Wudijo’s hardcore solo Rogue builds

Wudijo attributes part of his fast leveling to a Twisting Blades Rogue build he shares in his Twitch channel, consisting of Poison Trap, Dark Shroud, Dash, and of course, Twisting Blades and the Bladedancer’s Aspect.

His endgame Rogue build adds Death Trap to the mix replacing Dash, which increases the build’s potential to nuke enemies while decreasing overall mobility.

Be mindful of copying this build when going for a Diablo 4 hardcore run if you lack the experience needed to play Rogue. Wudijo lists his leveling build as “difficult to play” and a “high effort playstyle”, and his endgame build follows the same downsides with “low defenses” and “requiring timing”. I’d never be able to pull this off, but if you think you could, there’s still time to get your name on that Lillith statue.

