Overwatch 2 devs snuck several secret map changes into mid-July update

Overwatch 2 players have been left confused this week after discovering Blizzard had slipped several small map changes into the hero shooter’s mid-season July update.

Today, while looking skyward, Overwatch 2 fans noticed what many believe are Null Sector ships looming over the scenery on a collection of maps, and those that had seen the changes quickly shared them on Reddit for others.

The Null Sector is the primary antagonist group in Overwatch, led by Omnic tank Ramattra. These changes, players say, may just be new teasers added in by sneaky Blizzard developers to foreshadow next season’s story.

Not only do the Null Sector ships now loom over several maps, but they also reportedly create “menacing noises” alongside their otherworldly presence. This, players have suggested, could be the beginning of the next Omnic story stage.

From there, theories about the mysterious ships ran wild. Some suggested an EMP could eventually drop from the ships to detonate Omnics in London, while others seemed more interested in spitballing how it means “invasion.”

No matter what side fans were on, they agreed on one thing; Blizzard’s “environmental storytelling” has reignited a specific feeling in the collection of gamers that they haven’t felt since the original Overwatch title. People have begged devs to continue these teases as it makes them feel like they’re part of the story.

While players originally flamed devs over radical PvE changes and later pricing, many are now saying this storytelling is a step in the right direction.

This Null Sector surprise comes as we’re halfway through OW2 season five. Season six is expected to introduce new story missions, according to the latest roadmap.

