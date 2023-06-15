Overwatch 2: Invasion PvE story mission pricing

Overwatch 2’s long-awaited PvE mode was confirmed on June 12 despite fears it had been scrapped. It starts with three story missions tied to the Overwatch 2: Invasion season, which kicks off once the next season begins on Aug. 10.

The missions take place in Gothenburg, Rio de Janeiro, and Toronto. Each one requires players to complete a set of objectives as they work through the storyline and fend off Null Sector forces. The maps have been described as “massive” and “complex.” I can’t wait to see more of these cities in Overwatch 2, and I’m looking forward to the Toronto mission the most.

But there was an unexpected twist during the announcement that caught everyone, including myself, by surprise—the story missions need to be purchased for an additional fee. The missions are included as a part of a bundle with other content that come in two tiers.

How much do Overwatch 2: Invasion PvE story missions cost?

The story missions cost $15 as a part of the standard Overwatch 2: Invasion Bundle. It is the most cost-effective option and includes all three missions, 1,000 Overwatch Coins, a new Sojourn Legendary skin, and permanent access to Sojourn after completing the missions.

If you’d like some additional features including the Null Sector Premium Battle Pass with 20 battle pass skips, an extra 1,000 Overwatch Coins, and two Legendary skins for Cassidy and Kiriko, you can upgrade to the Overwatch 2: Ultimate Invasion Bundle for $40.

Personally, I’m going with the cheaper option. I’m only interested in doing the missions this season, and I think it’s reasonable enough. The community disagrees though, because it seems like we’ll need to fork out an additional $15 for every set of three missions that release in the future.

