Overwatch 2 is getting PvE, but it’s going to cost you

Initially binning PvE content for Overwatch 2, Blizzard is bringing the mode to the game after all following June 12’s Overwatch 2: Invasions announcement, but fans will be made to pay for the content—and some aren’t happy.

Blizzard’s failed PvE promise has been flipped on its head as the new Overwatch 2 game mode arrives with a $15 USD price tag. While the remodeled PvE experience is a far cry from what fans expected, it seems Season Five is bringing it to gamers in one form or another.

Season Five is bringing “story missions” to which players can put forth their hard-earned cash to acquire. After purchasing the $15 bundle, gamers will receive 1,000 Overwatch coins, a new Sojourn Legendary skin, permanent access to Sojourn as a playable hero, and indefinite access to the Overwatch 2: Invasion Story Missions.

Fans of Overwatch 2 previously scolded developers after its main-selling point for an Overwatch sequel collapsed in on itself. The PvE game mode was officially canned on May 16, 2023, but a month later on June 12, Blizzard revealed their alternative via the Overwatch 2: Invasion update.

For those looking to throw cash in Blizzard’s direction, the upgraded “Unlimited Invasion Bundle” will set you back $40 USD. This higher-tier transaction will set players up with “The Null Sector Premium Battle Pass”, 1,000 Overwatch 2 coins, and two Legendary skins for Kiriko and Cassidy—alongside the rewards in the previous bundle.

This reinvented PvE mode has rubbed some fans the wrong way. Some members of the community tore into the developers in response to a June 12 “content” tweet. A selection of gamers were stunned by Blizzard’s choice to take “content out of the game” only to charge them for a different experience.

They really took content out of the game and then charged you to keep the campaign missions. Holy shit. — PsychoticxMusic (@PsychoticxMusic) June 12, 2023

The decision to remove the planned PvE experience clearly left a sour taste in gamers’ mouths. It seems some players aren’t sure they’ll deliver on other promises, leading to tweets questioning whether they’d “cancel it again.”

Hopefully, the Invasion bundle arrives without a hitch on Aug. 10, 2023. The last thing Blizzard wants to do is to upset the community with more undelivered promises.

