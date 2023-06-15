‘Slap in the face’: Overwatch 2 players disgusted by expensive PvE price tag

Overwatch 2’s failed PvE delivery already had players flaming the developers and it seems the recently announced story mode hasn’t done anything to help. Players claim the $15 price tag is a “slap in the face” to the OG Overwatch community, and it might be the final straw for some.

The story missions came in place of the long-awaited but undelivered PvE game mode, and have now left the community baffled. Players ripped the idea of paying for the lackluster story missions apart, and Blizzard might’ve lost a few more customers in the process.

Players rallied behind an anti-story mode call via a June 14 Reddit post. Large portions of players almost blew a gasket at the possibility of paying for something similar to the free and more in-depth promised version.

Blizzard announced the “Invasion: Story Mode” would arrive on Aug. 10, alongside a new hero and a selection of gameplay changes to match.

The disappointment that was PvE experience, however, already stirred emotions within the OW2 community. But the paid story mission announcement has only made things worse. It’s led players to question whether they should leave the game altogether to send a message to the Blizzard developers—and it’s an understandable response.

Players called Blizzard “greedy” and suggested the PvP experience could be the developer’s next target for a paid experience.

If this were to come true, it would only anger the community further. A portion of the OW2 player base already believes that developers simply “slapped” a number two on the end, and featured very little change to begin with.

It seems that season five has started off on the wrong foot. The developers might need to reassess some of their decisions if they want to bring gamers back into the fold.

