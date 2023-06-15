Second Overwatch 2 map joins Paraíso on sidelines due to ‘performance’ issues

Antarctic Peninsula has been added to the ever-growing list of binned Overwatch 2 maps after “performance” issues tanked gamers’ experiences. Paraíso was the first map ripped from OW2 after bugs allowed Mercy players to control the frame rates of every player on the server, and Peninsula has joined the Hybrid map on the bench today.

While the Paraíso bug was replicable by a series of intentional movements, it’s unclear what caused the Peninsula bug or whether it can be replicated. But there’s a likelihood the Blizzard Entertainment devs took note of the Genji “Pet Dragon” bug floating around the OW2 scene, leading to it being removed on June 13.

Genji’s ability to escape the spawn point and freeze his ultimate animation is relatively similar to Mercy’s Staff and Gun glitch that caused Paraíso to be ripped from servers. Players simply completed a series of movements at the spawn point on Peninsula six times, building their ultimate in the process.

Once the ultimate had been acquired, players would use it and have a Genji blade sitting indefinitely on their screen, as shown by YouTuber nsbunited. This glitch has the potential to drop the frame rate of the entire lobby, exactly like Mercy.

Unfortunately for fans, it seems the bug is replicable on maps other than Antarctic Peninsula and Paraíso. So there’s a chance we’ll see more maps placed on the operating table.

The developers haven’t shared how long both maps will be missing in action. Paraíso was removed roughly a week ago, and there are no signs of it coming back soon.

Hopefully for players, developers find a way to prevent other maps from being sidelined. Otherwise, we’ll be out of OW2 maps in no time.

