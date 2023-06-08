Overwatch 2’s latest gamebreaking bug sees Paraíso removed from servers

Blizzard developers have ripped Paraíso from Overwatch 2’s live map rotation today after a new Mercy bug that allowed players to forcibly change frame rates for their opponents started flooding the hero shooter’s competitive servers.

While developers investigated the issue and how they can stamp it out, the Overwatch map will no longer be available. There is no return in sight for the Rio de Janeiro landscape either, according to an updated blog by the OW2 team. Mercy is still available to be played on other maps due to the bug not working elsewhere.

The bug in question was activated through several laborious steps. Once set, the exploit let Mercy players combine their staff and pistol—crashing frame rates for everyone else.

Paraíso has been temporarily disabled in #Overwatch2 🇧🇷



There was a gamebreaking bug that allowed Mercy to cause performance issues on the map. With less than a week until Season 5, it's unclear if the map will return this season.



🔎 https://t.co/Xihxt8urP5 pic.twitter.com/ESgL2lgtsa — Overwatch Cavalry (@OWCavalry) June 7, 2023

To activate the gamebreaking exploit, Mercy players had to escape the spawn room nine times, thus leading to the final step of the glitch. Once the Mercy player attempted to swap weapons, the FPS-directed glitch would begin. They would be able to hold the lobby hostage and change the frame rate for a few seconds to get easy kills.

Players could escape the glitch by leaving and rejoining, or not selecting their hero before the spawn doors opened. Despite there being a player-sided fix, the devs still believed it to be worthy of immediate attention.

The bug has been around for quite some time but with different Overwatch heroes. Genji previously was able to have a perpetual dragon animation.

For the time being, the exploit has only appeared on the Paraíso map.

About the author