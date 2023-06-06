A Mercy animation glitch has sent Overwatch 2 lobbies into chaos this week after repeated successful bug attempts plummet frame rates for everyone on the server.

The Overwatch support hero can suddenly switch frame rate speeds on a dime with the right moves thanks to a new glitch on Paraíso, and when paired with the perfect duo it seems to be unstoppable too—if Mercy’s teammates manage to quit and rejoin as the FPS-related bug begins, they won’t be affected by the error.

This bug has been a part of the shooter with various other heroes, according to one YouTube video from June 4. But now, Mercy has your Paraíso matches in a vice grip.

The exploit can be done by repeatedly completing a spawn escape glitch. Mercy players have to make it out of the spawn room before the doors open and the fight begins, thus leading to an animation where Mercy’s gun and staff combine.

This was a problem with Genji months ago too, YouTuber Nsbunited says.

Once the Mercy player escapes the room nine times, they can start controlling the FPS rate of any Overwatch lobby, if it’s loaded into Paraíso. By switching to their staff, the frame rate drops dramatically and increases lag significantly.

How to stop Overwatch‘s Mercy FPS exploit

There is a way to get yourself out of this bug. By leaving and then quickly rejoining the Overwatch lobby, you’ll avoid any of the bug effects. Another way, Nsbuinted said, is to not pick your hero until the fight phase begins.

The OW2 devs have been known to remove heroes like Torbjörn, for example, when exploits like this one pop up, meaning it’s very likely we’ll see either Paraíso or Mercy removed from the game entirely for a time if the bug proves too hard to contain. However, the devs have been slow to fix some bugs in recent history.

Fans are hoping this is fixed soon, otherwise, Mercy may just take over.

