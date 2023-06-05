Sticky Echo glitch still ruining Overwatch 2 matches despite player demands

A bug with Echo’s Sticky Bomb has been plaguing Overwatch 2 matches, and fans have finally had enough after the flying damage hero continued to shoot blanks and even begun leading to unfortunate deaths and losses over the past week.

The glitch in question occurs after Echo transitions from her ultimate form to her usual physique and the player tries to use her sticky bombs—they just simply disappear.

One unlucky Echo met their demise thanks to the bug this week and shared it in a Reddit clip on June 4. The latest disappointing glitch, which saw the Echo’s bomb fail after switching from Mei back into its original form, seemed to be enough to finally push the Overwatch 2 community into grabbing their pitchforks once again.

The main problem is, once Echo changes, Sticky Bombs can be fired but simply fail to do any damage. Even worse, players said, the glitch had been in the OW2 scene for quite some time and shared amongst the community before.

It seems they were vying for changes—but to no avail.

Unfortunately, bugs seem to be a frequent occurrence in OW2. A Kiriko “Swift Step” bug has been frustrating support mains for months, with Blizzard even claiming it had been fixed. Despite these claims, the bug remained alive and well, as evidenced by the unlucky Echo vs. Hanzo clip spreading across social media.

The OW devs typically patch or update the title a couple of times a month, with the most recent update released halfway through May. This means we’ll likely see another update coming within the next fortnight if they follow the same trajectory.

Whether the Echo bug survives the next patch remains to be seen. However, it is very clear that Echo players are well-and-truly sick of dying due to broken sticky bombs.

