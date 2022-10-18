When will Torbjörn be back in Overwatch 2 and why is he missing?

Shortly after Overwatch 2 launched on Oct. 4, it encountered a myriad of problems. Players reported frequent disconnections, long queues, and bugs involving the game’s new First Time User Experience as developer Blizzard Entertainment battled back-to-back DDoS attacks and other server problems. While many bugs have been fixed and the servers are mostly stable, a few issues remain.

Enterprising players may have noticed that Torbjörn, the mechanical master of the Overwatch 2 hero roster, is not available for certain modes of play. Following in the footsteps of Bastion, he was removed by the development team at Blizzard for a specific reason. We’ve rounded up everything you need to know about Torbjörn’s removal—and his return.

Here’s what we know about Torbjörn’s absence in Overwatch 2.

Torbjörn removal details

🚨 QUICK PSA 🚨



Bastion and Torbjörn will be taking a quick trip to the workshop while we iron out a few bugs in their ability kits!



🛠️ Bastion will be unavailable in all modes during this time, while Torbjörn will still be playable in Quick Play. pic.twitter.com/ghjLL5KV7b — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 10, 2022

In a tweet published on the evening of Oct. 10, almost a week after Overwatch 2 went live, the development team revealed that both Bastion and Torbjörn were removed from the game deliberately to investigate bugs plaguing them. No mention was made of what the bugs are, but they’re likely serious if Blizzard felt as though it needed to remove them both from certain modes of play.

At time of writing, Bastion is unavailable in all game modes, but Torbjörn is still available in Quick Play. He can’t be played in Competitive, likely to prevent players from abusing or taking advantage of the bugs affecting him. The removal isn’t permanent: the development team plans to add both heroes back once their respective bugs are fixed.

Blizzard did not announce an estimated return date for either hero. At time of writing, both heroes have been unavailable in ranked for about a week. Bastion isn’t being displayed at all in the Hero Gallery, while Torbjörn has a lock next to his portrait indicating his restrictions.

The developer will likely make another announcement when one or both heroes are available once again. In the meantime, give a different hero a try: Kiriko just went live in Competitive.