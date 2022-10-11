Horror Overwatch 2 launch rolls on with more issues as Battle.net suffers yet another DDoS attack

In what has been a terrible 24 hours for Blizzard, the company has shared its Overwatch 2 launcher app Battle.net is undergoing more DDOS attacks causing disconnection issues for users.

In a post to social media, the announcement was made that Battle.net is under attack. The Blizzard developers warned players that they may suffer high latency and disconnections from games within their catalog—including new release Overwatch 2.

Blizzard shared no insight into whether specific games have been affected more than others but the problem appears to spread across all Blizzard titles.

[#BNet] We are currently experiencing a DDoS attack, which may result in high latency and disconnections for some players. We are actively working to mitigate this issue. — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) October 11, 2022

This comes just days after the launch of Overwatch 2 saw Blizzard targeted by back-to-back attacks that caused massive queues and connection issues for those eager to get in on the new shooter.

Furthermore, today has been plagued with issues for Overwatch 2 gamers before this DDoS news. Earlier, Overwatch 2 went into emergency maintenance meaning players had to go without access to the game for a short amount of time.

This is expected to have been required to fix the current character issues that are locking out half of the roster for many players. Also, the team chose to lock out two of the game’s most popular agents due to specific issues that were impacting gameplay.

Hopefully these issues will all be resolved soon and Blizzard fans will be able to play their games without issue, but there has been no timeframe shared regarding when the Battle.net problems are expected to ease up.

You can stay up to date by checking out the Blizzard Support page here.