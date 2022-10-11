Overwatch 2 is down undergoing emergency maintenance

It isn't just you, the game is currently unavailable.

After what has been a rough launch for Overwatch 2, the game is set to undergo emergency maintenance which will see the game taken offline for a short amount of time.

In a post to social media, Blizzard shared that the game will be unavailable for the next hour as maintenance takes place, however, no specifics were given as to what this will include — though fans are hoping for it to fix the current character issues.

[#Overwatch] We are currrently performing emergency maintenance for the next hour. During this time, the game will be unavailable for play. — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) October 11, 2022

Fans have been reporting problems with the game’s character roster which have made many of the agents unavailable to use for players who are not new to the franchise. This seems to be due to an error with the game’s First Time User Experience.

In a blog post Blizzard updated fans on this issue simply saying that it has been identified and that it seems to be caused by how their servers track player progress.

The Overwatch 2 FTUE is intended to allow new players to learn the ropes without getting thrown into the deep end. In doing this they are drip-fed agents and game modes until they have access to all of the features in the game.

These aren’t the only character issues currently at play, right now both Bastion and Torbjorn have been disabled due to “bugs that heavily impact gameplay”.

While it doesn’t explicitly say so, it would seem likely that the emergency maintenance is intended to remedy these issues.

Overwatch 2 is expected to be back online in the next hour, if all goes to plan.