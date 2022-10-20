Bastion, Torbjörn finally set to re-join Overwatch 2 roster after emergency fix-ups

Both heroes will be back after two weeks getting repairs.

Two of Overwatch 2’s damage-dealing heroes have been in the repair shop for over a week now, after bugs caused some of their abilities to function unexpectedly. Though hero bugs like this are not unheard of in the game, Blizzard can usually get the affected heroes back into play fairly quickly.

Luckily for Bastion and Torbjörn fans, Blizzard VP Jon Spector announced via a tweet today both Overwatch heroes will be back in the game on Oct. 24.

Good news, everyone. Bastion and Torbjorn have been located in Junkertown, and we are arranging for them to rejoin the other agents of Overwatch on 10/25. — Jon Spector (@Spex_J) October 19, 2022

Bastion received a heavy rework going into Overwatch 2, and players have been enjoying playing the rejuvenated robot friend.

Though shortly after the game’s launch, issues started with his ultimate ability. Bastion’s Artillery ability was bugged into allowing players to shoot it continuously over and over instead of just three times as it was designed.

Though this bug is likely at least part of the reason why the hero has been removed from the game entirely, Blizzard did not state exactly why Bastion was taken in for repairs. He was removed from the game on Oct. 10.

While Bastion was completely removed from the game, with players not even being able to see him on the character selection screen or hero gallery, Torbjörn is still available in Quick Play. His icon is greyed out in the damage hero section when loading into a competitive game, however.

The issue with the Swedish hero seems to be with his Overclock ability. Blizzard described the issues with both heroes as heavily impacting gameplay in the original tweet announcing both heroes departure from the active hero roster.

The good news is both beloved (or despised, depending on how you choose to play the game) damage heroes will make their return on Oct. 24. They will have been out of Overwatch 2 for two weeks at that point.