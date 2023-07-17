When does Overwatch 2 season 6 start? Start date and time

The season promises to bring more content than any other so far this year.

Overwatch 2 season six is about more than just a new season of the same content with a new hero thrown into the mix. Season six represents the official start of Blizzard’s PvE content efforts with “Overwatch 2: Invasion.”

While season five of Overwatch 2 hasn’t provided all that much in the way of new, original content, Blizzard has promised a lot for the upcoming season including PvE Story Missions, a new permanent game mode called Flashpoint, Hero Mastery, and of course, a new support hero.

Following the season five mid-cycle patch on July 11, season six is fast approaching. And unlike the previous season, Blizzard has a slightly different approach to the timing of its newest content.

When does Overwatch 2 season six begin?

Overwatch 2 season six will begin on Thursday, Aug. 10. The day of the week is a changeup for Blizzard, which typically launches its new seasonal content on the second Tuesday of a given month. There doesn’t seem to be an expressed reason for the switch up, but Blizzard has made it clear in an official post that the Overwatch 2: Invasion starts at that time.

Meanwhile, the Overwatch 2 battle pass’ in-game timer indicates that the days remaining in the season are consistent with an Aug. 10 season six launch. While Blizzard’s new PvE content release doesn’t necessarily need to be timed perfectly with season six, all arrows point in that direction.

Along with Story Missions, the new season will include a new permanent game mode—Flashpoint—as well as a new support hero that Blizzard has already heavily teased. Given how redundant much of Overwatch’s content has been thus far in 2023, I’m excited about the new potential of something fresh. I don’t expect everything in season six to be impressive, but if any of the new content is able to freshen things up, it will be better than the somewhat stale version of the game we’ve been playing for the past few months.

