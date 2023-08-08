All Mythic Ana skin customization options in Overwatch 2 season 6

Blizzard is really leaning into the “Invasion” theme of Overwatch 2 season six by transforming some heroes into Null Sector Omnics with new skins—and among those upcoming skins is a Mythic Ana skin that is absolutely terrifying.

Ana is among the most-played heroes in Overwatch 2, so much so that some players believe Blizzard is warping the game’s balance around her. And with a hot new Mythic skin, those theories probably aren’t going to stop anytime soon.

At the end of today’s trailer for season six, Blizzard gave us a long look at the upcoming Mythic skin showing Overwatch fans’ favorite motherly figure in a white and purple Omnic shell with one glowing light for an eye in the center of her face.

While we don’t yet have the details regarding her customization options, a couple of quick teasers of her skins throughout the two-and-a-half-minute trailer on Aug. 8 showed us what a few of the Mythic skin options should be.

What are the Mythic Ana skin customization options in Overwatch 2?

Mythic skins typically have three areas of customization, including weapons, armor, and color. While players only got one close-up look at the new Ana skin, aspects of the new Mythic cosmetic showed up in other parts of the video during the Flashpoint preview that starts around 1:14 in the video.

Related: All Overwatch 2: Invasion season 6 battle pass skins: Mythic Omnic Ana skin and more

While it’s difficult to make out any difference in her weapon, two scenes clearly show different color variations of the new Ana skin and one armor/headpiece variation. Along with the white and purple coloration, there will be a beige and cream option, as well as a red and black colorway.

The beige and cream colorway with wavy hair makes Ana look slightly less like a frightening Omnic ready to destroy humanity. Screengrab via Dot Esports

Meanwhile, one screenshot we found shows the Ana skin with the Omnic equivalent of wavy hair and a more human-like face, with two eyes and a mouth. That leaves us with these known options at the time of writing:

Color : Purple/white, beige/cream, black/red

: Purple/white, beige/cream, black/red Armor/Headpiece: Cyclops Omnic eye, wavy hair with two eyes and a mouth

This article will be updated with more of the customization options as they become available.

About the author