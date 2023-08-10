All Overwatch 2: Invasion season 6 battle pass and Story Mission bundles

It’s been a long time coming, and it’s felt like an even longer wait for Overwatch fans, but the highly anticipated PvE Story Missions are finally here with Overwatch 2: Invasion and season six.

This influx of Story Missions represents what can be considered the “biggest content drop yet” in Overwatch 2‘s still-short history. On top of the addition of the missions themselves, many of the heroes have been outfitted with PvE balance changes, and players can also play a new PvE limited time mission event called Underworld.

The massive Aug. 10 update is also headlined by the launch of the game’s sixth season, and features a new hero, a plethora of multiplayer balance changes, and as always a new battle pass.

No story without payment. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

But to access both the Invasion story missions and the season six premium battle pass content, players are going to have to call on their true hero: their wallet. There are two options available for those that want to play the story, but sadly if you thought you could get access by saving Overwatch coins, prepare to be disappointed.

Here are your options.

Everything included in the Overwatch 2 Invasion Ultimate Bundle

If you want almost everything, and also want the most value, then the Ultimate Bundle is the only thing you should need. It costs $40, but it features:

Story Mission access

The premium season six battle pass with 20 tier skips

2000 Overwatch coins

The C-455 Sharpshooter legendary skin for Cassidy

The K-2000 Blademaster legendary skin for Kiriko

In addition to Story Mission and season six premium battle pass access and the two Legendary skins, the 2000 Overwatch coins could effectively pay for the next two premium season passes, if you choose to save the coins.

Everything including in the Overwatch 2 Invasion Bundle

The lighter buy is the Invasion Bundle on its own for $15, featuring:

Story mission access

1000 Overwatch coins

What you choose to do with the Overwatch coins is up to you, but you could in theory head right back to the store and buy the premium battle pass for this season.

