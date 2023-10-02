Blizzard drops ominous teaser ahead of Overwatch 2 season 7

Overwatch 2 season seven, “Rise of Darkness,” will begin in just more than one week on Oct. 10. And with a trailer coming soon, the game’s official social media page teased fans today with a little bit of what’s to come.

The video posted to Twitter this morning was only 19 seconds long, but it spoiled a few little nuggets of content that players should expect in the new season, including what appears to be a Diablo-based Moira skin, a Zomnic-themed PvE mode, and a horrifying reimagining of Blizzard World.

Might want to keep the lights on for this one 🧟‍♂️#Overwatch2 Season 7: Rise of Darkness launches Oct 10 💀 pic.twitter.com/T6P6EqTisL — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 2, 2023

Overwatch 2 season seven will take place during the Halloween season, and it will most definitely include the game’s popular yearly Halloween Terror event. In previous years, the main attraction to the Halloween Terror event was a Dr. Junkenstein PvE game mode that had players fight off zombie omnics in an attempt to defeat Dr. Junkenstein on a Halloween-themed segment of the Eichenwalde map.

In an effort to change things up, it looks like this season might have a new big bad boss in the form of Moira, who has been transformed into what appears to be the villain Lilith from the Diablo universe. Blizzard previously promised an upcoming crossover for Overwatch 2 in season seven. This potential collab with Diablo is likely what was being referred to.

It’s unclear exactly when the Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror event will begin, but it typically starts a week or two before Halloween. Players should expect to learn more details on the exact dates for season seven events when Blizzard drops the official full season seven trailer on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 11am CT. The trailer will premiere at that time on the game’s YouTube channel.

