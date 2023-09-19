Blizzard confirms ‘all-new crossover event’ coming in season 7 of Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 fans have been clamoring for Blizzard to add more collaborations to the game since the smashing success of the game’s One-Punch Man event, which included a handful of heroes receiving skins that made them look like characters from the popular anime series.

And today, Blizzard confirmed a new crossover event is not only in the works but it will be in the game during season seven, which is set to begin next month.

“While there have been a lot of new experiences and seasonal events, we can’t wait to show you what’s to come,” Blizzard said. “Be on the lookout for new experiences to the future, including an all-new crossover event starting in season seven and lots of exciting news coming this BlizzCon. The adventure is just beginning, and you are not going to want to miss it.”

Blizzard was seemingly intentionally vague in its attempt to tease the content that is set for next season. But with the next season set to begin during the second week of October, we shouldn’t have to wait long to see a reveal. When Blizzard did its One-Punch Man collab in season three, it teased the event with a reveal during the season’s trailer. Seasonal Overwatch 2 trailers typically come out one day to a week prior to a new season’s launch.

The One-Punch Man collab event included three Legendary shop skins and another skin that players could earn from completing challenges. While most Overwatch 2 events typically only last a couple of weeks, the One-Punch Man event lasted a full month, running from March 7 to April 6.

